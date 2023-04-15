Classical music isn’t usually associated with a wild time, but this coming weekend might be described as wild with classical music in central Vermont with three of Vermont’s finest ensembles performing a short distance from each other.
Vermont Virtuosi — flutist Laurel Ann Maurer and composer David Gunn — are returning to the concert stage, in Montpelier and Waterbury, after a nearly three-year COVID hiatus with a new work by Gunn. The Cerutti-Reid Duo — pianist Alison Cerutti and violist Elizabeth Reid — is bringing to Vermont the premiere of a new work written for them. The Champlain Trio — pianist Hiromi Fukuda, violinist Letitia Quante and cellist Emily Tauble — is returning to the Plainfield Opera House with “Brilliant Colors,” including the great Ravel trio.
Vermont Virtuosi
Vermont Virtuosi, created by Maurer and Gunn, changes its personnel to fit the repertoire for its latest program, but consistently involves only the best of musicians. For “Out of the Shadows,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Montpelier’s Unitarian Church, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Waterbury Congregational Church, Maurer on flutes will be joined by Karen Luttik on clarinets and pianist Michael Sitton.
Gunn’s “The Boy Who Raced His Shadow,” a 14-minute shadow-themed rhapsody for flute, clarinet and piano, will be premiered. Sitton, former head of the piano department at the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam, will be introduced in solo works by Claude Debussy and Florence Price.
Also included is a work for solo flute that Maurer commissioned from Augusta Read Thomas, and the Sonata, Op. 23 for flute and piano by Lowell Liebermann. The program will open with Daniel Dorff’s witty “Two Cats” for flute and clarinet, and close with Debussy’s sublime “Petite Pièce” (arranged by Michael Webster) for the entire trio.
Maurer is one of the finest flutists Vermont has to offer, and Gunn one of its most intriguing — from touching to humorous — composers, and they attract like-minded high-level artists. It’ll be great to have them back.
Cerutti-Reid Duo
Cerutti and Reid, both Northfield residents and among Vermont’s busiest professional musicians, have collaborated as a duo since 2004, performing concerts both in Vermont and Reid’s native Canada. Appearing at venues including the Stowe Performing Arts, Brandon Music, Norwich University, the Canadian Music Centre and Gallery 345, duo as performed on Vermont Public and CBC Radio.
For this concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ Episcopal Church in Montpelier, the Cerutti-Reid Duo will perform the Vermont premiere of ‘Deixo’ by Washington, D.C.-based composer Douglas Boyce.
Boyce writes: “The sonata as a concept has a rich history, serving as a core component of many instrumental repertoires. ‘Deixo,’ on the other hand, is an obscure term from ancient Greek rhetorical philosophy, in the focus of attention that a persuasive argument brings to a previously unnoticed feature of an opposed argument. This is the rhetoric of challenge, of arguments that are forcibly delivered and are held fast. Musically, the work connects to the heroic sonata of the 19th century, technically and physically challenging, a joint project in which the performers and composer seek the surpassing excellence that guaranteed great warriors the immorality they were due.”
“We are excited to perform Boyce’s sonata for the first time in Vermont, and with the composer in attendance,” Reid said. “The piece is fantastic, and we can’t wait for audiences to hear it.”
The program will include classical masterpieces and contemporary works, including the Sonata in E-flat Major by Johannes Brahms, “Fratres” by Arvo Pärt, and solo viola music by Max Reger and Joan Tower.
Champlain Trio
The Champlain Trio, actually a product of the COVID pandemic, has stormed Vermont with its excellent performances since its documentary film project “Empty Stages,” aired on Vermont PBS in 2021. What makes this trio special its its sense of ensemble, more akin to veteran string quartets, as well as its excellent playing.
A highlight of its program, “Brilliant Colors,” at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Plainfield Opera House, will be Maurice Ravel’s 1914 Piano Trio, one of the great masterpieces of the repertoire. The program also features music by Lili Boulanger, Jennifer Higdon and Erik Nielsen.
The Champlain Trio sold out the Plainfield Opera House last year — for good reason — and it’s more than likely to again. You might want to get there early. (I will.)
