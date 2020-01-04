It was almost by accident that I saw Marcel Marceau for the first time. He was performing for the UVM Lane Series at Burlington’s Flynn Center, and I was invited. But I didn’t like mime.
Still, as Marceau was a superstar I felt I should go. I was dumbfounded when it turned out to be one of the great experiences of my life. I laughed, I cried, and was totally enveloped with this lone man on stage – he was able to take me from one world to another.
Rob Mermin, Marceau’s Vermont protégé, has invited us into that unique world. The Montpelier mime and theater artist and founder of Circus Smirkus will share his experience with the master in “Adventures in Mime & Space: The Legacy of Marcel Marceau” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Plainfield Opera House.
“My intention for this Marceau tribute is I really want people to get an idea of the art of mime that they had no idea of,” Mermin said in a November interview. “People have no idea of the depth of this art form. It’s like you when you went to see Marceau for the first time. It astounds people. They had no idea.”
Marceau was a huge fan of the film star Charlie Chaplin, with whom he shared silence.
“The main difference, of course, is that Chaplin on film used real sets, real props, real people, real environment because it was film,” Mermin said. “Marceau had to create the environment around him in an empty space – so that the audience can see the invisible world. The invisible becomes the visible in the art of mime.”
I enjoyed an in-depth interview with Mermin, a raconteur par excellence, in advance of his November presentation of this show at the Grange Cultural Center in Waterbury Center. As I used only about half of the material, I am sharing more, about Mermin in particular. Still, we can’t forget the master.
Known worldwide for his iconic white-faced visage, Marceau (1923-2007), born Marcel Mangel, was much more than a star of the stage. His legacy encompasses not only his virtuosity in mime, but also his work in the French Resistance saving Jewish children during World War II.
In this tribute to Marceau, and Marceau’s teacher Etienne Decroux, Mermin shares his memories of training with these masters. He explores mime technique and presents rare film clips of Marceau and Decroux, bringing to life the essence of what Marceau called “the silent language of the soul.”
“I’m one of the few left out here who studied with both Marceau and Decroux, so I wanted to get that information out there, who these guys were,” Mermin said. “In the show, I demonstrate some of the techniques and talk about the principles of mime. But I also show some film clips of Marceau teaching.”
Mermin’s involvement with Marceau began when he moved to Europe in 1969 to follow his passion for the circus. His training in Paris with Marceau and Decroux set the stage for Mermin’s future — and his eventual move to Vermont.
Mermin left Europe, but not the circus. Among other positions he has held was dean of Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey Clown College, and president of Blackfriars Summer Theater.
“When I wanted to start my own circus — this was well after I had run off to Europe to join a circus — I had some professional actor friends in New York and they said, come to New York. That’s where the money is,” Mermin said.
“And I said, ‘no thanks,’ and I turned around and went north. That’s because of part of my personality,” he said. “I needed space, I needed quiet, and I’m more of a country boy than a city person. And Vermont gave me the space to try my ideas.”
No surprise, folks thought Mermin was crazy trying to build a circus in the boondocks of Greensboro. Initially he bought a rundown old farmhouse with a barn that he converted into a studio.
“Originally it was going to be the Greensboro Center for Mime and Circus Arts, and one of the programs was going to be a youth circus,” Mermin said. “I was going to have a mime troupe coming out of it, and stuff like that, but Circus Smirkus took over.”
As they say, the rest is history. Since leaving Circus Smirkus, Mermin has lectured at universities around the country, performed in TV and film in Scandinavia, and is creative consultant for theater and circus worldwide. Mermin’s awards include Copenhagen’s World Star-Time Gold Clown; Russia’s Best Director Prize at The International Festival on the Black Sea; The Lund Center’s It Takes A Village Award; the Vermont Arts Council Award of Merit, and the 2008 Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts.
“Like you, dear friend, I live to enlighten dreams,” Marceau once wrote to Mermin. “It is our common task to bring light to the art we love, the Silent Language of the Soul.”
Jim Lowe is arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com and jim.lowe@timesargus.com
