‘I’ve got a martini shaker, and I’m not afraid to use it,” Dinah threatens.
“Why else do we come here if it isn’t to give each other advice and not wear bras for three days?” asks Lexie.
Each summer, five best friends from college meet at the same beach house. No men, no kids, no work. Just the girls in “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” a funny and touching comedy about friendships that last forever.
The Springfield Community Players are presenting the play as the final production of the season Nov. 4-12 at Studio Theater in Springfield.
Written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, the play is directed by Donald Gray and flashes on four weekends over the span of 33 years.
“The women meet every August for a long weekend at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks and the play shows us four of those weekends, starting when they are 44 and ending when they are 77,” Gray said by email. “We get a glimpse into their lives as they catch up and give each other advice. Their friendship survives a big argument, a hurricane that threatens their cottage and the rigors of aging with lots of laughs along the way.”
“Each of the characters is quite different from the others,” Gray added. “Sheree had been the team captain on their college swim team and has their get togethers scheduled to the last detail. (Then there is) confident and wisecracking attorney, Dinah. We then add Lexie, who refuses to give in to age and has frequent cosmetic surgeries to get back in the dating game after each of her marriages ends in divorce. And Vernadette, whose life seems to be one long chain of calamities. Last is Jeri Neal, also known as Sister Mary Esther, who is described as their ‘little ray of sunshine’ and arrives with a big surprise for her friends.”
The Springfield Community Players held open auditions were held to cast the show, and nine women tried out for the five different roles in the play.
“We had each of them try different characters,” Gray said. “After two sessions of auditions, we chose a tentative cast. On further consideration I came up with a different combination, which has worked out very well. I like my casts to be a mixture of people I know and those who are new to me.”
Cindy Hughes, 66, a retired music teacher from Springfield, has been involved with the players for many years and has worked with Gray before.
“He’s a great director and fun to work with and as it turns out a couple other people that are in the show I’ve worked with, too, so it’s a very enjoyable experience,” Hughes said by phone.
She was cast as Sheree, who she calls the “cruise director,” and credited the costumes for helping her to get into character.
“Basically, the actors have a good idea of what to do with their characters, and I just try to focus on details to make the production more polished,” Gray said.
“I chose this play because I had done another play by the same writing team … and had really enjoyed that,” Gray explained. “This play … I knew to be very funny. Mostly I choose comedies, and find that, if my cast has fun, so will the audience. The way the world is going these days, we all could use a laugh and this particular show has lots to offer in that respect.”
“It’s very good friends going through ups and downs together, meeting every summer and supporting each other,” Hughes said. “It’s written really well and the women performing are very talented, and Don is a great director, so it’s a good combination of everything. It’s a good laugh.”
janellefaignant @icloud.com
