MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott will preside with legislative leaders at a special celebration and ceremony to mark the dedication of the newly carved statue of Agriculture, which will be lifted by a crane to the top of the State House dome as the climax of a ceremony Friday, Nov. 30. The lifting will take place at noon, but it will be preceded with a photo opportunity with the statue from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and the dedication ceremony will take place from 11:30 to noon.
The original statue was carved of native pine and named Agriculture by her creator, renowned Brattleboro sculptor Larkin Goldsmith Mead, in 1858. Eventually, the statue became popularly known as Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture.
The original figure rotted, and was replaced in 1938 with a Ponderosa pine version, carved, in part, by the 83-year-old sergeant-at-arms, Dwight Dwinell. That figure also rotted after 80 years, and was removed this past April. The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services issued a request for proposals in May, and Chris Miller and Jerry Williams of the Barre granite sculpting community won the bid. Their new mahogany figure will soon crown the State House dome — midday Friday.
Williams, of Montpelier, and Miller, of Calais, have worked as a team to execute this project, with Williams as the model-maker and Miller carving the actual statue. Both will explain their process to visitors at the event, and answer questions about the creation of the 14-and-a-half-foot statue.
Both men have had heralded careers, with works throughout the country, and both received Vermont’s Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts this month. Williams crafted the 48-inch model in his Barre Sculpture Studios on Blackwell Street, and Miller has worked publicly since late August in his temporary studio in a wing of the Vermont Granite Museum in Barre — with hundreds of visitors of all ages enjoying the process.
This event will allow visitors to see the statue up close on the ground, near the east entrance to the State House. Visitors will be able for an hour and a half to take photographs of her and with her from 10 to 11:30 a.m., before the ceremony and the lifting of the statue to the top of the dome. It is an opportunity to be part of this historic occasion.
It is also another chance to enjoy the fun of “Ceres on a Stick,” both free paper cutouts of the goddess as well as Nutty Steph’s chocolate lollipop versions for sale at the event. Throughout the event, free refreshments, chocolate samples, and photo opportunities will be provided by the Friends of The Vermont State House and Montpelier Alive.
This event is free and open to the public; go online to curator.vermont.gov.
