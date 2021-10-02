When Alison Bruce Cerutti performs the world premiere of Erik Nielsen’s “The Calling” in her solo recital, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the newly renovated Barre Opera House, her first public appearance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will represent her longtime collaboration with one of Vermont’s foremost composers.
“With Alison I always feel confident that I will get a well-thought out, emotionally direct and technically accurate performance from a totally committed and artistically elevated pianist,” Nielsen said. “Alison is also a friend of many years’ standing, so I feel I have the best of both worlds, personal and professional, every time I work with her.”
In addition to the Nielsen premiere, Cerutti’s program will feature Jean-Philippe Rameau’s Gavotte and Variations, Claude Debussy’s Ballade and “L’isle Joyeuse,” and Frederic Chopin’s Sonata No. 3 in B minor, Op. 58.
A protégée of the late Louis Moyse, and student of Sylvia Parker, Cerutti returned to her native Northfield to perform and teach after earning degrees at Oberlin Conservatory and Hartt School of Music. In addition to solo recitals, she has appeared as soloist with the Vermont Philharmonic, the Burlington Civic Symphony and the Norwich University Band Company.
In chamber music, Cerutti performs with the ensembles Arioso, the Cerutti-Reid Duo, Counterpoint Chorus, Northern Third Piano Quartet, Vermont Symphony Orchestra, among others, and TURNmusic for the 2015 revival of the Nielsen-David Budbill opera, “A Fleeting Animal.”
The major work on the Oct. 10 program will be Chopin’s monumental Sonata No. 3 in B minor, Cerutti’s pandemic project.
“It’s so expansive and so lyrical, and there is so much content, even in just the first movement alone. Every note has to be there,” she said.
“The scope of the first movement is just massive and has all these glorious themes in in it,” Cerutti said. “The second movement, which is not as deeply musical, you need it like a palate cleanser. And then the third movement is just beautiful and sing-y. The last movement is really swashbuckling. It’s a tremendous piece.”
For Cerutti, the challenge is delivering the long lines, the sweep of the work.
“That’s why it’s so good to play with string players because they think that way, so it would push me,” she said. “They want me to get the sweep of it.”
Cerutti admitted that the inspiration to learn the work came from a performance by another Vermonter.
“I heard (Cabot pianist) Diane Huling play this one, and it was one of my favorite live performances I’ve been to,” Cerutti said. “Hearing her play that sonata, it was just stunning — I want to play that.”
Cerutti’s performance of such a big work will certainly benefit from the Opera House’s Steinway D (9-foot) concert grand piano.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” she said. “I can get more varieties of color and tone. Voicing is so important, as I need so many different layers.
“My (Steinway) is tremendous, but it’s not the Barre Opera House piano,” she said. “You can have clarity, you can have delicacy, as well as power and lyricism.”
And there are the Opera House’s unique acoustics.
“The trick is learning to hear it,” Cerutti said. “I need to practice in there a couple of times because the sound doesn’t come back to you on stage. You get used to it but, at first, the impulse is to hammer out everything because you think, ‘Oh no, no one can hear me.’ But they can — people can hear every single thing. As a performer, you just have to trust that it is happening.”
Cerutti has been performing Nielsen’s music for well over a decade, and he wrote “The Calling” specifically for her.
“I feel very comfortable with Erik’s way of doing things,” Cerutti said. “I feel like he wants his tempos and his dynamic levels, but then I also find that he’s willing for me to bring things to it. I like that aspect of it. And he tends to not make unreasonable demands of the performer. He isn’t terribly unkind to the pianist.”
In discussing “The Calling,” Cerutti refers to her experience with the 2015 opera “The Fleeting Animal,” where she first played the piano reduction for vocal rehearsals, and then a reduced part as a member of the orchestra in performances.
“What’s really cool about this piece,” she said,” I have a really beautiful melody, and it’s mine. I don’t have to surrender it to any violins, violas or cellos anywhere. It’s mine!”
“I’ve actually lost track of how many of my pieces she’s performed,” Nielsen said, “but she is certainly one of the foremost interpreters of my works, both in the quality of her work and the sheer number of pieces played.
In November, Cerutti will team up with soprano Mary Bonhag in two preview performances of excerpts from the Brookfield composer’s new opera, “Aliceheimer’s.” She is also heard playing Nielsen’s music in the soundtrack of Bess O’Brien’s documentary, “All of Me.”
Cerutti also has premiered works by Vermont composers Dennis Báthory-Kitsz, Lydia Busler, Michael Close, David Gunn, Carol Wood, and Canadian composer David Jaeger.
In addition to studying for eight years with Moyse, Marlboro Music Festival co-founder, legendary flutist, concert pianist and composer, Cerutti collaborated in his projects and flute master classes in both Vermont and France.
“I hope it changed me so I make better musical choices,” she said. “It’s very humbling to work with someone who’s so tremendously gifted — and he was willing to work whomever, if you were willing to do the work. It was inspiring.”
And what was Moyse’s biggest lesson?
“Music is the most important thing, and everything else is a means to getting there.”
