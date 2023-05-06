On this Mothers Day Weekend, Burlington’s Aurora Chamber Singers will present “All Generations Will Call Me Blessed,” a thousand years of music composed in tribute to Mary, who embodies the mother of Jesus and the eternal mother in the western world.
“It is essentially based on that biblical phrase taken from the Magnificat, that prayer in the Bible,” explains Neiweem, Aurora’s music director.
Neiweem will lead the 36 voices of the Aurora Chamber Singers, joined by soloists, soprano Marjorie Drysdale and mezzo-soprano Maria Lamson, a string quintet and organ, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at College Street Congregational Church in Burlington.
The program features 10 centuries of music in a diversity of musical styles and textures. The purity of early and modern chant combined with music by Heinrich Schütz, Anton Bruckner, Johannes Brahms, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Henryk Gorecki and Neiweem.
Aurora, now in its fourth year, came about after the Oriana Singers, the select Burlington choir founded and directed by William Metcalfe, came to an end after more than 40 years of concerts. But the members of Oriana wanted to keep singing, so they reconstituted the group under the name Aurora Chamber Singers with Neiweem as director.
“A lot of the people on the Oriana board were instrumental in getting Aurora up and running,” Neiweem said. “And we very much felt we were in the tradition of Bill and Liz Metcalfe in what we’re trying to do.”
In its programming, Aurora has been following a rhythm, not unlike Oriana’s, which is a large program in the fall, with Baroque and Classical masterpieces like J.S. Bach’s Magnificat and the Mozart Requiem. Spring programs require fewer resources, with works like Mendelssohn’s “Hear Our Prayer” and Dvorak E Major Mass, which uses organ accompaniment.
The May 13 program is more or less one that was canceled by COVID-19, allowing Neiweem more time to complete his Stabat Mater.
“It gave me an opportunity to finish up a slightly larger cantata than I had planned — mostly because I had way more time than I thought I had to complete it,” he said. “So I’ve written this four-movement cantata based on the text from the Stabat Mater, which is a devotional prayer that references Mary at the time of the death of her son.”
There are 20 verses in the original.
“I’ve chosen four of those verses, mostly for dramatic reasons, and set them in sequence,” Neiweem said. “The first, ‘Stabat mater dolorosa,’ is pretty much a narrative to look at the mother sorrowfully, witnessing her son’s death at the cross. The second movement is “Who would not weep?” is like ‘who could watch this and not be moved?’
While writing the cantata, Neiweem said, “we were all held ‘captive’” during the summer of the pandemic year, watching events like the tragic murder of George Floyd.
“At the time I was thinking, this is changing my approach to this cantata,” Neiweem said. “So the second movement is really rather discordant and somewhat challenging to the question ‘Who could not see a mother interacting with her child as her child is dying and be unmoved by it?’ It’s slightly political.”
For the third movement, Neiweem felt some sort of palate cleanser was needed.
Featuring the two vocal soloists, “Eja, mater fons pietas” is” a “rather traditional setting of Mary as the fount of love and the fount of grace,” Neiweem said. “And the last movement, ‘Quando corpus morietur,’ is the transfer of Mary from suffering on Earth to the glories of Heaven, having earned that through all her efforts.
“It’s kind of a narrative in this dramatic sequence in this cantata,” Neiweem said.
Directed by Neiweem, Aurora and the two soloists will be joined by violinists Jane Kittredge and Laura Markowitz, violist Sofia Hirsch, cellist Christine Coyle, bassist Louis Kosma and organist Mark Howe.
Neiweem will open the program on organ with the “Magnificat anima mea” by French Baroque composer Michel Corrette.
“So, it’s all Marian music,” Neiweem said. “My emphasis has been on the humanistic reasons Mary is so important in our emotional vocabulary. So, whether or not you believe in her as supernatural, she gives us vocabulary to express joy, to express obedience, to express outrage, to express so many things.”
