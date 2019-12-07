On Dec. 7, 1914, Pope Benedict XV suggested a temporary hiatus during World War I for the celebration of Christmas. The warring countries refused any official cease-fire, but on Christmas some of the soldiers in the trenches declared their own unofficial truce.
In one camp, there was a silence, then a German soldier stepped up to face No Man’s Land and started to sing “Stille Nacht (Silent Night).” Thus began an extraordinary night, in the middle of a horrific war, of camaraderie, music and peace. That moment is remembered in “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” an a cappella opera by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach, where a chorus of 10 men trade carols and popular songs in English, German and French.
“I thought just the subject matter itself would be intriguing to people,” explains Louis Burkot, artistic director of Opera North.
“It’s a series of vignettes that tell the story of that night, on Christmas Eve in 1914, with a beginning that suggests that the men on either side are deeply entrenched in their loyalties,” he said by phone recently. “And little by little, as the songs bob from side to side, one man has the audacity to come out of the trenches and sing in public view. And little by little, they all join in.”
Opera North will present “All is Calm” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Briggs Opera House in White River Junction. Burkot, longtime choral professor at Dartmouth College, will not only conduct, he will perform as one of the 10 men.
“I started putting together a cast and fortunately my first choices, resident artists we’d had in the past and had choral experience, were readily available and were really excited about doing it,” Burkot said. “Most of them knew about it.”
In “All is Calm,” the lowered tensions also lead to a soccer game, and burying the other sides’ dead.
“And then, when their superior officers hear what’s going on, they are ordered to cease and desist, and return to their ranks. And, of course, the fighting begins again,” Burkot said. “This one night doesn’t lead to any kind of peace, but it does show the great humanity of the younger people involved. It shows the power of song and music.”
The music is culled from basic Celtic-British, French and German carols and songs from World War I, like “It’s a Long Way to Tipperary.”
“It was all arranged by the gentlemen who run Cantus, one of the premier men’s a cappella groups on the model of Chanticleer,” Burkot said.
“All is Calm” was premiered by Theater Latté Da in Minneapolis in 2007.
“They had separate men doing the dialog reads,” Burkot said. “And Peter Rothstein, who put this all together, did copious research, found tons of material and quotes of all the Allied and German forces that he uses liberally throughout, between the singing and during the singing, that explain the emotional tone of the day.
“A lot of it is optimistic, that they think that the war is going to end really quickly,” Burkot said. “So you get to hear exactly what these soldiers were saying at the time. And their names are all included, so you get to hear exactly what regiment they were in, what their hometown was and that kind of thing.”
In the Opera North production, the singers take on acting roles.
“They simply step out from the singing and speak the dialog, so that they play different characters,” Burkot said.
There is added music drama when the character Victor Gagné, a tenor from the Opera de Paris, one of the soldiers, sings “O Holy Night.”
“All of a sudden there are his dulcet tones, as opposed to the roughness of rest of the soldiers,” Burkot said.
