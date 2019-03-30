Duane Betts and Devon Allman, sons of Allman Brothers Band members Dickey Betts and Duane Allman, respectively, bring their Allman Betts Band to the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on Friday.
The show will feature new music from a forthcoming album — tentatively scheduled for release this summer — in addition to songs from their solo projects and classic Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman tunes, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band. The Allman Betts Band also includes Berry Oakley Jr., the son of original Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley.
The Allman Betts Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe. Tickets are $45-$55; call 802-760-4634 or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org.
