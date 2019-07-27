In 1961, when Patsy Cline was playing Houston, a young housewife had the temerity to introduce herself to the country star, beginning a deep friendship that would last until Cline’s death in a plane crash in 1963. From their correspondence, Ted Swindley told their unique story interspersing some of Cline’s hit songs.
Weston Playhouse will present “Always … Patsy Cline,” featuring Margo Seibert as Patsy and Celina Dean as Louise Seger, Aug. 1-24, at the intimate Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm. Director Meredith McDonough intends it to be a party for Patsy, Louise and the audience — and, of course, the band.
“You feel invited. You’re here, you’re here with us,” McDonough explained recently in Weston’s rehearsal studio. “It’s a delightful concert and two delightful women are going to be in a room with you. It’s a great bit of storytelling.”
Patsy Cline (1932-63), born Virginia Patterson Hensley, overcame poverty to develop as a popular country music singer, crossing over to pop to become one of the most successful and influential vocalists of the 20th century.
Seger, after first hearing Cline on the “Arthur Godfrey Radio Show” in 1957, became an immediate fan and began hounding the local radio station to play her songs. Seger and her buddies arrived at Cline’s Houston show early, and found the star traveling alone. The housewife invited the star to join them, and Cline ended up spending the night drinking coffee at Seger’s home. A real friendship was born.
“Always … Patsy Cline” focuses on the fateful evening at Houston’s Esquire Ballroom when Seger hears of Cline’s death in a plane crash. Seger supplies the narrative while Cline floats in and out of the set singing tunes that made her famous — “Anytime,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “She’s Got You,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Crazy,” among others.
“She is so fascinating.” McDonough said. “I’ve enjoyed, if nothing else, all of us — it’s a room full of women — talking about Patsy Cline, reading about Patsy Cline, researching Patsy Cline. Her life was so vibrant and crazy — and then she died at 30.”
One difference that separates this production from some others is that this Louise isn’t older than Patsy.
“There’s nothing in the text that she’s older, but she’s usually portrayed in her 50s and 60s,” McDonough said. “I want to see these two vibrant young women together. Patsy was in her 20s in this, and they both had young children.
“I’m interested in the women together,” McDonough said. “You just see two young women talking together, listening to songs. There’s something about that I find visceral.”
McDonough finds “Always … Patsy Cline” particularly welcome today.
“If I were to get lightly political, I would say nostalgia is very dangerous in this country right now, but that is not true when it comes to music,” she said. “Music teleports us because it takes us back to a moment in time where you might romanticize what that moment is. But there is something about music and memory that reminds you and illuminates things rather than masking things, or rather than lying to you.
“In this moment, where I wake up and am bombarded with things that make me want to throw something through a window,” McDonough said, “I feel like sitting in a room that celebrates friendship and music and what it feels like to turn to the person next to you that you might not know and have a great time — rather than turning to them and thinking of them as ‘other.’
“Communal celebrations are very useful because I think we’re being asked and constantly reminded to silo ourselves,” she said. “For me, that’s what this is.”
McDonough didn’t know this was a true story until she read the book of letters.
“I think that makes it unique in a certain way, and makes it helpful in terms of actors knowing that, and putting together arc and what that looks like,” McDonough said. “This is a person, it’s based on a human, that being true for both of them, not just for Patsy.”
In portraying Cline, McDonough isn’t looking for Seibert to impersonate or mimic her, particularly when it comes to singing.
“There is no one right way,” McDonough said. “You have to have an understanding of what that artist was doing and what her interpretations were, and then figure out what your interpretation of their interpretation is.”
Finally, McDonough hopes the audience will take home the joy of that special camaraderie these two women shared.
“I am down with making a really great party that is as much about this friendship and not as much about Patsy Cline and the lady who makes fun of herself,” McDonough said. “I’m like my mother, if I’ve hosted a great dinner party, you leave having served your own memories, thinking of putting on a record, remembering a friend you haven’t seen in a while.
“There’s something that sparks the thought that it’s a really good time to be together.”
