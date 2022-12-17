After announcing a new tradition in 2019, “Amahl and the Night Visitors” presented by Barn Opera is returning this year on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22 and 23, at Salisbury Congregational Church with the same production and principal cast, but with a new Amahl, Ambrose Cusick.
The 45-minute opera by Gian Carlo Menotti was the first opera specifically composed for television, commissioned by NBC and first performed live on Christmas Eve 1951 in New York City. It began by airing a shot of the painting “The Adoration of the Magi” by Hieronymus Bosch that hung in the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the time. It was the inspiration for the composition of the opera, which was then introduced by Menotti, who called it an opera for children.
The story of is of a young disabled boy and his mother who live in a poor village on the route of the three kings making their way to the “Christ-child.” The kings, weary from their journey, appreciate the humble hospitality of Amahl and his mother. The contrast of wealth among them is visible and Amahl’s mother can only offer the kings “a cold fireplace and a bed of straw.”
Director and Barn Opera founder Joshua Collier, who is also playing King Kaspar, had a unique vision for it.
“For me, the story revolves around Amahl, who is handicapped,” Collier said recently. “This is really poignant, the fact that Amahl is ‘other.’ There is something that is — different, and I don’t like that word — something that would not have been the norm, whatever that is.”
“I was very clear in my concept that Amahl cannot be a girl, like often is done, because it’s a young boy, and also cannot be white, or both of those things cannot happen,” he explained. “Because there is a lot of race play in it.”
“We have Ambrose Cusick, who is transgender, so I have this concept of ‘the other,’ and the acceptance of the other is something that is really interesting to me,” Collier said.
Cusick, 16, of Burlington, said by email, “I didn’t know much about the part when I first got the opportunity, but I was really excited to work with Barn Opera. They’re so creative and caring and joyous as a community. Amahl is a mischievous, imaginative, goofy little kid. He and his mother are living in poverty. but he smiles and jokes to help his mother feel better.”
“What I really appreciate about this opera as a Christmas story is that it’s not all about the story of Jesus,” Cusick said. “Amahl’s existence and importance has nothing to do with a god or a Holy Spirit. The three kings are looking for ‘the chosen child,’ but they come across Amahl, who has nothing. They bring Amahl with them on their journey, which in a way says, any child can be ‘the chosen child.’”
Collier says the most poignant moment centers around Amahl saying, “One of them is like me,” and that that “can extend to a lot of different aspects.”
“The point for me is the message of generosity and selflessness that made me want to keep it as a tradition,” Collier said. “The choice of whether we’re going to be generous of spirit, generous of resources, or are we going to save something for a more self-serving reason. Not only is there a show of generosity from the kings, there’s a show of generosity from Amahl and from Amahl’s mother. I wanted to make sure that everyone had redemption.”
As King Kaspar, Collier plays opposite good friends and fellow singers Cailin Marcel Manson as King Balthsazar and Nicholas Tocci as King Melchior.
“We’re all such good friends and the cohesion of the kings is really important,” Collier said. “My character often annoys them, and it’s this really human element. The music is light-hearted, and the character is kind of daft, which I love, it’s fun to be a little silly.”
“I think the messages of this opera are hope and generosity,” Collier concluded. “If you love opera, it’s great. If you don’t love opera, it’s still great. If you don’t know opera, come find out. It really will put you into the Christmas spirit.”
