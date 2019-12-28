“Amahl and the Night Visitors” is a family Christmas opera — telling of the Three Kings’ chance visiting of a young crippled boy on their way to honoring the child Jesus — that debuted live on NBC Television on Christmas Eve in 1951. Now a staple of the holiday season worldwide, it has been touching hearts ever since.
“It’s a wonderful story, and it’s a story of community, and it’s a story of peace,” explains Anne Decker, music director of the Montpelier Chamber Orchestra.
“We have the experience of doing this two years ago, and we so enjoyed doing this (as) an orchestra, and as collaborators within the community,” she said by phone recently. “It was a very successful event two years ago, and we felt it would be OK to start a new tradition for the MCO and Montpelier.”
Decker will conduct the MCO in Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” joined by Moving Light Dance and AllTogetherNow! puppets, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center (Lost Nation Theater). Opening the program will be the world premiere of “Be With Me Still” by Travis Ramsey.
Soloists in the opera include sopranos Mary Bonhag as the Mother and Edie Donofrio as Amahl, both returning from the 2017 production. Also appearing are Adam Hall, Erik Kroncke, Skip Potter and Jose Schmidt. Mary Jane Austin leads the regional choir.
The Italian-American Menotti (1911-2007) was commissioned by NBC to write the first opera for television. Both composer and librettist, Menotti chose as his inspiration Hieronymus Bosch’s “The Adoration of the Magi,” hanging in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
“This is an opera for children, because it tries to recapture my own childhood,” Menotti wrote in the booklet for the first cast recording. “You see, when I was a child I lived in Italy, and in Italy we have no Santa Claus. I suppose that Santa Claus is much too busy with American children to be able to handle Italian children as well. Our gifts were brought to us by the Three Kings, instead.”
As the airdate neared, Menotti had yet to finish the score, and his life partner, American composer Samuel Barber, was brought in to complete the orchestration. After the dress rehearsal, legendary NBC Symphony conductor Arturo Toscanini told Menotti, “This is the best you’ve ever done.”
“Amahl and the Night Visitors” reached an estimated 5 million people at its first broadcast, a record for an opera. It became the first Christmas special to become an annual tradition, with NBC presenting it every year until 1966. Since, it has become a staple of the opera stage at Christmas time — unusually, a real opera for families by a major composer.
“It’s childlike,” Decker said. “I think it’s inviting for people of all ages. It’s playful. The childlike, folky, rural sensibility is very attractive.”
Decker sees the flavor of the MCO production defined by its collaborations. The giant Bread and Puppet Theater-style puppets by Janice Wahlrafen and AllTogetherNow! will return from 2017.
“I’ve enjoyed working with the students of Moving Light Dance, and visually (Artistic Director) Christine Harris has done beautiful work,” Decker said. “Janice had a connection to Christine, so she reached out to her. I thought it would be nice to have a dance element.
“As I think about this production in the long term, it is my idea is that there are slight variations in producing the visual aspect and how we tell the story,” Decker said. “That’s an exciting opportunity for new collaborations on a familiar work.”
To open the program, Decker chose “Be With Me Still” by Ramsey, a Vermont Music-COMP composer-mentor who lives in Etna, New Hampshire.
“I find it rather meditative, a very accessible, tuneful piece of music,” Decker said.
It isn’t by accident that the concerts are being performed on the weekend of the Feast of the Epiphany — commemorates the visit of the Magi — the Three Kings — to the Christ Child.
“I tried to make it a little more relevant in terms of performing it,” Decker said. “There was a reason we waited until January. Last time, we did it as our regular fall concert in November.
“I do not try to add things to the December calendar.”
