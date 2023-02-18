One of the most authentic and compelling country-based artists to emerge out of Nashville, Margo Price brings her singular and ever-evolving sound to Vermont for the first time in more than six years.

The lauded singer-songwriter performs Feb. 27 at Higher Ground in support of her fourth album, “Strays,” released last month on Loma Vista Recordings. The assured 10-song set finds Price and her topnotch band delving into rock, psychedelic country, R&B and pop to great effect.

