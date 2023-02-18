One of the most authentic and compelling country-based artists to emerge out of Nashville, Margo Price brings her singular and ever-evolving sound to Vermont for the first time in more than six years.
The lauded singer-songwriter performs Feb. 27 at Higher Ground in support of her fourth album, “Strays,” released last month on Loma Vista Recordings. The assured 10-song set finds Price and her topnotch band delving into rock, psychedelic country, R&B and pop to great effect.
Rolling Stone called it her “strongest, most cohesive record yet,” while NPR called it “a potent, genre-spanning opus.” And Vulture described it as “another impressive showcase for Price’s skills as author and troubadour, featuring volcanic vocal performances and sharp character studies.”
Added the A.V. Club, “‘Strays’ is Price’s most collaborative and varied work to date, continuing her evolution from country singer to genre-spanning classicist rock star extraordinaire.”
Recorded in the summer 2021 at the Topanga, California, recording studio of producer Jonathan Wilson (Angel Olsen, Father John Misty) — Price calls it “the best studio experience I’d ever had in my life” — “Strays” finds Price and her tight-knit band firing on all cylinders.
It’s the same talented ensemble she’s had since before her 2016 breakthrough debut album, “Midwest Farmer’s Daughter,” which Rolling Stone named one of the greatest country albums of all time. This time out, the band — which includes her husband and songwriting collaborator Jeremy Ivey — tracked live in the same room, delivering a potent and deeply layered sound.
“Strays” comes roaring out of the gate with “Been to the Mountain,” an epic groove-driven rocker with defiant lines like: “I got nothin’ to prove / I got nothin’ to sell / I’m not buying what you got / I ain’t ringing no bells.”
“Light Me Up,” which features Mike Campbell on electric guitar, alternates between pretty acoustic guitar and soaring rock, with Price’s deft vocal work shining all the way.
And “Radio,” featuring Sharon Van Etten, is an album highlight that rides a sunny pop vibe to great effect while delivering telling lines like: “People try to push me around / Change my face and change my sound / But I can’t hear them, I tuned them out.”
“Anytime You Call,” written by Ivey, is a pretty and upbeat love tune that’s buoyed by the always stellar backup vocal work of Lucius (Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig). The stark and string-laden “Lydia” is a poignant and pointed stream-of-consciousness character study. And the dreamy “Landfill” is a gorgeously languid closer.
‘Maybe We’ll Make It’
A follow-up to Price’s 2020 album, “That’s How Rumors Get Started,” “Strays” also follows the November release of her first book, “Maybe We’ll Make It.”
Hailed as one of the best music books of 2022 by Variety, Rolling Stone, Forbes and Spin, the memoir delves with blunt honesty into the Illinois native’s longtime struggles as an aspiring musician in Nashville trying to make meaningful music — along with rising artists like Brittany Howard and Alynda Segarra (Hurray for the Riff Raff) and multitudes of other musician friends.
“Looking back,” says Price in the book, “there was a romanticism in knowing that we might be failures but that we were talented failures in a business that championed mediocrity.”
“Even in the lonely shadows of the burning spotlight, beyond the endless roads to the sprawling cities and trash towns, between the empty gas tank and the underattended gigs, we were spreading the true gospel of meaningful music and the lost art of poetry and songs. We would not sell out.”
The book also details Price’s struggles with depression following the death of one of her twin sons in 2010 due to a rare heart ailment shortly after his birth, along with her marital troubles and alcohol abuse.
After finishing the book, Price, 39, quit drinking and started therapy. And she and Ivey — who have a 12-year-old son, Judah, and 3-year-old daughter, Ramona — reconnected after Ivey was ill with coronavirus.
Price and Ivey, who live on six acres in the suburbs of Nashville, rented an Airbnb in Charlestown, South Carolina in the summer of 2020, when Price began writing for the new album. Looking to dive deeper into rock and roll and more psychedelic sounds, they holed up with a pile of hallucinogenic mushrooms for inspiration.
The productive sessions, which continued back home in Nashville, yielded some 20 new tunes. And Price in December told the New York Times that she’s been “writing more songs than I have in a very long time.”
“I feel this urgency,” says Price in press materials. “I need to keep moving, keep creating.”
“I feel more mature in the way that I write now,” she says. “I’m on more than just a search for large crowds and accolades. I’m trying to find what my soul needs.”
“I still have a lot of drive inside of me,” she adds. “I have a chip on my shoulder. It feels like I haven’t been able to fully realize all my dreams yet, and that eats me up.”
Price is clearly enjoying and appreciating the moment, saying recently on social media that her show last weekend at The Fillmore in San Francisco “felt like one of the most significant shows of my life so far,” calling it “magnetic” and “transcendent.”
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.