The Vermont Symphony Orchestra Summer Festival Tour is back with a lineup of American favorites to get you dancing and celebrating the most anticipated time of year in Vermont with five stops across the state. Guest trumpeter and jazz legend Ray Vega joins the VSO and Argentinian-Italian conductor Michelle Di Russo in a concert of swing, jazz, spirituals and marches.

Di Russo, known for her compelling interpretations, passionate musicality, and contemporary music, says this about the Summer Festival Tour: “I can’t wait to take the ‘American Swing’ tour to Vermont communities in collaboration with one of the biggest influences of jazz music, Ray Vega.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0