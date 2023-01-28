The seventh and final candidate for music director of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra is already familiar with the area, having studied for four years at McGill University in Montreal.
“I am excited to be seeing some old friends in the orchestra, not only from my college days, but when I worked with the Portland Symphony in Maine,” explains Andrew Crust. (Some musicians play in both orchestras.) “Knowing some people in the orchestra, I know the reputation of the VSO for high artistic quality.”
“The orchestra, I think, is really exciting,” the current music director of the Lima (Ohio) Symphony and recent assistant conductor of the Vancouver Symphony said. “When you come to a new orchestra, you look at things the orchestra really cares about. And this orchestra is really doing the right thing in my opinion. They are commissioning new music, they’re creating engaging and intimate performances such as their Juke Box series — I’m especially interested in the Juke Box series — and playing in different venues.
“But in short, it’s beautiful location, it’s a place I already know, and I think the orchestra is doing the kinds of things that an orchestra should be doing,” he said.
Crust will conduct the VSO in its winter program, “Electric Dreams,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Flynn in Burlington. The program features Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, Jocelyn Morlock’s “Oiseaux bleus et sauvages,” and a VSO co-commission, “Ficciones” by Roberto Sierra with electric violin soloist Tracy Silverman.
“Ficciones,” or “Fictions,” a concerto for electric violin and orchestra by the Puerto Rican-born composer (now living near Syracuse, New York), was written for Silverman and inspired by the Argentinean writer Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986). It was commissioned by five orchestras, including the VSO, and premiered in June by the American Symphony Orchestra at Lincoln Center in New York City.
“It’s based on four short stories by an author I consider to be one of the most important writers of the 20th century, not only of Latin America, but of the world,” Sierra said.
“He is a very interesting author and writes idiosyncratic works that are quite metaphysical and deal with a lot of philosophical ideas, but expressed as short stories, and a favorite of Roberto’s,” Silverman added.
“Musically, what I can tell you is that it is a real combination of classical symphonic writing combined with Roberto’s personal style, which includes a lot of Puerto Rican influences, which is where he’s from, so you’ll hear a lot of rhythms from Puerto Rico,” Silverman added. “His harmonic frame of reference is a little more complex.”
And then there is Silverman’s influence.
“What I do is not what your typical classical violinist does,” he said. “Instead of playing a four-string acoustic violin, I’m playing a six-string electric instrument. (Sierra uses) the entire range which goes down more than an octave more than the standard violin, down to almost the bottom of the cello. And, with the fact that it’s electric, I can use a lot of effects — which Roberto uses in this piece, especially using distortion in very creative ways.”
“I think I write music that is very emotional, very dynamic, and I like to explore sound, which people call color,” Sierra said. “It’s basically the way I conceive harmonies and melodies together that becomes what people call color. Color isn’t something you take a crayon and start painting, you have to construct the color. So I like to explore that.
“And, of course, my music is also very rhythmic, informed by my Latin heritage,” Sierra said.
Crust, who now lives in Vancouver, chose the remainder of the program, including Canadian composer Morlock’s shimmering symphonic work showcasing the flute, “Oiseaux bleus et sauvages (Bird in the Tangled Sky).”
“Jocelyn is a friend of mine living in Vancouver,” Crust said. “We both live right next to the Old Growth Forest in British Columbia. For me, this is a piece that reminds me of walking through that forest. It’s one of her only minimalist pieces and its her first orchestral piece and it’s amazing — it doesn’t sound like anyone’s first anything.
“You know how birds have distinct calls, and they’re usually quite fragmented — some of them are shorter, some of them longer, and some birds adapt their songs to what other birds are singing,” Crust said. “As you walk through the forest, you have these fragments, which are constantly coming in and out of focus, and overlapping and adapting to one another. That’s exactly the acoustic effect you get in this minimalist orchestra score.”
It was premiered by the Vancouver Symphony, and Crust has already performed it twice in the United States. He just decided to make it his 2022-23 piece.
The major work on the program needs no introduction to most classical music lovers, Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky’s 1888 Symphony No. 5 in E minor, Op. 64.
“I think it’s a good choice because it’s standard repertoire,” Crust said. “When you meet an orchestra for the first time, especially in the context of being considered to be their next musical leader, you want to show them the kinds of things that you would choose to program. It’s important to do a masterwork because the orchestra knows this piece, they’re already quite comfortable with it, so I think we all are ready to get down to work on our own personal interpretation of it.
“It’s a chance for me to show my style, but also to learn what the orchestra’s personality is,” he said. “And, as far as a piece of music, it is one of the greatest of all time — I think Tchaikovsky 5 is kind of like taking a journey through an anguished mind. He’s a composer who wears his heart on his sleeve.
“When we go through the score, we witness his emotions — he lays them right out on the page for us,” Crust said. “For me, that’s what makes his music so personal and powerful.”
