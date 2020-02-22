A dynamic Irish trio, Socks in the Frying Pan, kicks off the pre-St. Patrick’s Day music season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 29, at the Barre Opera House. While this trio may be new to many fans of Irish music, they’ve been performing for a decade and won Live Band of the Year 2020 from Celtic Music Awards.
The band is comprised of Aodán Coyne on guitar and vocals and the Hayes brothers, Shane on accordion and Fiachra on fiddle and banjo. The members hail from Ennis in County Clare.
The “Socks sound” as it is referred to came as a bi-product of three friends playing in pubs together, learning from one another and having fun. They eventually recorded an album, named it “Socks in the Frying Pan” and, in 2012, the album won Album of the Year from the Live Ireland music awards. The band also won the award for Best New Band from the Irish Music Association.
To date the band has performed in 46 states, and has done extensive tours of Europe. They’ve played at the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield Kansas, The Milwaukee Irish Festival, Tønder folk music festival in Denmark and the New Orleans Jazz Festival. We can thank Dan Casey at the BOH for “discovering” this band for Vermonters.
We don’t often hear a trio in Irish music. Primarily there are quartets and quintets interpreting the music, but Socks gets a lot of music from its three members.
Coyne is a guitarist often in power mode when playing rhythm. He reminds this writer of John Doyle, whose rhythm guitar playing with Solas helped define a new style on the instrument and the role of rhythm guitar. Coyne is also a very solid vocalist. One of the band’s signature songs is “Shady Grove,” frequently performed by old-time musicians. In Coyne’s hands the song gathers steam and comes out as a driving tune instead of a ballad. He also does a fine job on “Bonny Light Horseman,” another gem in the Irish song tradition.
Coyne was a founding member and the president of the Dundalk Music society. His debut solo album “If We Only Knew” was highly acclaimed: “What might very well be the best CD release of the year,” from Irish American News; “We could not recommend this CD more highly to you,” from Live Ireland; and, “A traditional singer who is capable of continuing the Irish song tradition and joining the ranks of the great Irish vocalists” from Folk World.
Of Coyne’s partners, Shane Hayes is a skilled button accordion player. Brother Fiachra fiddles and also plays tenor banjo. Both Hayes brothers are skilled harmony singers, and the songs that feature all three voices are especially satisfying.
Shane Hayes began lessons on the tin whistle at age 6 and by age 8 had begun playing the accordion under the watchful eye of the great Kerry box player Tom Lynch. Under expert tutelage from Connor McCarthy and Martin Connolly he has emerged on the scene as one of the most prominent up-and-coming figures in Irish music. Described as “prodigious” by Irish Music Magazine, he has enjoyed great success since the release of his critically acclaimed debut album “Small Towns in Built up Areas” in 2010. Hayes was named best accordion player 2015 by the Irish Music Association.
Fiachra Hayes started playing the fiddle and any other instruments that he could get his hands on from the tender age of 3. But fiddle playing was his first musical passion, and he has been recognized as an outstanding player in his field. He has participated in and won many music competitions, including the prestigious Ceol an Gheimhridh and the under-18 fiddle competition in County Clare. He shares these titles with such renowned musicians as Martin Hayes, Paddy Canny and Tara Breen.
Says Irish Music Magazine of Socks in the Frying Pan, “Their Sound flows in magnetic, energetic waves, so does their banter on stage.” And the Irish World Academy of Song and Dance calls them, “One of the most innovate young bands performing contemporary traditional and folk music on the scene today.”
