“I don’t write new songs as much as I did years ago,” Arlo Guthrie said in a recent email. “But, when I did I wrote whatever came to mind about all kinds of different subjects. They’re all reflected in the songs on the recordings we’ve made.”
Like his father, folksinger-songwriter Woody Guthrie, Arlo Guthrie is known for his storytelling style and meaning-laden songs. He’s best known for “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree,” a folksy, feel-good, satirical, talking blues song that runs about 18 minutes. It’s the title track to his 1967 debut album “Alice’s Restaurant,” it’s one of a kind, and it’s easy to see why it made him famous. It’s also the basis of his latest tour, “Alice’s Restaurant Back by Popular Demand Tour” which stops at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Guthrie will also bring his tour to Burlington’s Flynn Center for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
But despite its popularity, it’s not always featured on Guthrie’s set list. He put it back in 1984, but has only performed the song every so often, stating in 2014 that he decided to do it only on special occasions. Plus with classics like “The Motorcycle Song,” “Coming into Los Angeles,” and the more than 25 albums he’s recorded, there’s no shortage to choose from.
But “Alice’s Restaurant” remains The Song. Like many of Guthrie’s songs, it’s based on a true story. At Thanksgiving 1965, during a college break, then-18-year-old Guthrie was arrested for illegally dumping on private property after he discovered the local landfill was closed for the holiday. Guthrie appeared in court, pled guilty, paid a fine and picked up the garbage. It sounds like a fluke, but the littering charge became the basis for “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree,” which ended up earning Guthrie his first recording contract. By the end of that decade, he had gone from playing coffee houses and small venues to playing massive and prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Woodstock Festival.
“I used to write every morning, and I guess I still do,” Guthrie said in the email. “Although these days it’s the time when I post my thoughts and observations, notices, or announcements on social media.
“I never had a (writing) process that I could identify,” he continued. “Sometimes the words would come first and I’d work at adding the music; sometimes it was the other way around. Sometimes I waited until we were in the studio making a record and work out details with whoever was in the room.”
It’ll be a surprise to find what songs make the list for the current tour, but Guthrie concluded saying, “Generally, we have had to keep to a set list for a tour, as there were lighting or video cues that had to be worked out beforehand. Tours are more of a group effort. But, for solo shows I’m a lot more flexible.”
