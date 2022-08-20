Artist Helen Dillon turned 89 recently and found herself having to give up her longtime successful printmaking business, as well as 53 acres and her horses to move to The Gables at East Mountain, a retirement community in Rutland.
“It was a big change for me,” she said by phone recently.
But she found the Gables a great place to live and started making art on a smaller scale. The truth is, her story is a lot of people’s stories, those who reluctantly move to a retirement facility with preconceived notions, only to find a pleasant surprise — an unexpected community.
What, you may be wondering, does this have to do with two new exhibitions opening in downtown Rutland on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.? Local artist Bill Ramage put two shows together, one in particular, to shine a light on the Gables and the people who live there.
In a small commercial space at the corner of West Street and Merchants Row, Ramage arranged a pop-up gallery in an empty storefront.
“The reason I want to do this is, I know people who believe that places like the Gables are a place you go to die, and they just refuse to make the move,” Ramage said. “I had a friend who was 90, he was lonely, all of his friends had died, he was housebound, and one time I started to say, ‘You should think about moving’ — and as soon as I said it I thought he was going to kill me. People honestly believe that places like the Gables are death camps, and they’re not.”
Ramage moved there himself three years ago and found an unexpected community where people “like each other, care about each other and take care of each other.”
He, Dillon, and fellow artists Bob Lloyd and Lowell Snowdon Klock are the featured artists in Ramage’s new show ‘Four Artists from the Gables.’
“It’s a celebration about the Gables,” Ramage said. “It’s a great life.”
Klock, a well-known local photographer, moved to the Gables with her husband years ago and said, “The reason we came here is because we had a friend (who was) one of the original settlers at the Gables when it opened. And the apartment we have is delightful.”
“I think that people think it’s just for old folks who are withering away but (it) isn’t,” Klock said. “We could have stayed somewhere else, but it’s much nicer to be here. It is independent, and that’s what a lot of people don’t understand; they think they’re going into a nursing home and it’s not.”
Klock takes many of her photos right from the windows of her apartment, one of which is on display in the exhibit.
Ramage’s display is eye-catching at the back of the room — a grid of squares that seem to tell a story.
“That is my T-shirt memoir,” he said, and talked a little about being raised in the Salvation Army, and attending 17 different schools because of it, followed by art school, a master’s degree and an entire summer riding his motorcycle all over the country.
Dillon’s pieces in the show are ones she collected from galleries and they reflect much of her work, landscapes and Vermont scenery.
And Lloyd’s 30 smaller pieces hung in a row to create one cohesive piece called “Shoreline.”
“He thinks of it as a separation between being alive and being dead,” Ramage said. “Like (what) separates land and water.”
“I realized in a general sense, I’m 88 and I’m sort of on the shore of life,” Lloyd explained. “I was interested in how the shore can have lots of variety to it, not just one thing, one place, one experience.”
“I’ve always been passionate about making art, but my other passion is art history,” Ramage said, and to that end, he installed a second exhibit in the B&G Gallery just down the street, called “A Lamentation for a Lost Lexicon, Phase Two, Jasper Johns Variations on the Three Flags.” The exhibit is an homage of work done by Ramage through the course of about a year.
If you don’t know who Johns is, he is the American abstract and pop art painter best known for his depictions of the American flag, which he began in 1954 after reportedly burning all his previous artwork. His work has sold more than once for millions of dollars, including a reported $110 million sale in 2010. Today, Johns is 92 years old.
Ramage spent a year working on his renditions of Johns’ famous flags, combined with the influence of another famous painter of that time, Jackson Pollock. Ramage layered their famous styles in with lyrics from poignant songs and poems that he amended and images from the news about school shootings. The result is a powerful statement about this country.
“There was an incredible cultural shift after the second World War between 1949 and 1964,” Ramage explained. “The other thing the show is about is all the elementary school kids who have been killed in school shootings,” he added. “I think of all those kids as collateral damage from a cultural war. It’s about grieving, I can’t imagine the grief of the parents.”
The two exhibits open with a joint reception at both locations at 57 and 74 Merchants Row, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, with music, wine and finger food. The common thread in both:
“I just turned 80,” Ramage said. “People in my generation, (we’re) a living history.”
janellefaignant @gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.