Editor’s note: The full version of this review appeared in Vermont Arts on March 28, at the beginning of the state’s COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
“Futures,” the current exhibition at Barre’s Studio Place Arts, invites viewers to the sci-fi world. In artworks in a variety of media, more than two-dozen artists envision the future and characters, experiences, places, moments that one may find there. The exhibition is among the events of “2020 Vision: Seeing the World through Technology,” a collaborative statewide project.
Upstairs , in SPA’s Third Floor Gallery, “The Edges and Corners of the Day,” an exquisite exhibition, takes viewers in a different direction, with ceramic and textile art and photography by artists Pamela Wilson, Sarah Burns, Kimberly Hamlin and Alana Phinney.
SPA’s Quick Change Gallery, the mini art space in a former telephone booth, features photographs taken by former Times Argus photographer Josh Kuckens. “Movement, Momentum and Narrative: New Hampshire 2020 Primary” includes images of candidate events, voters and the political spectacle leading up to primary day there.
SPA’s annual fundraising silent auction is in the Second Floor gallery.
“I’ve never been oriented to sci-fi, so this show has been an eye-opening and fun experience,” said Sue Higby, SPA executive director. “Maybe I’ve been missing out on some important aspects of pop-culture. I’m so glad that I worked with Michael Ridge on the show, because this is a world in which he has considerable experience.”
Ridge, a Montpelier watercolor artist, is among the “2020Vision” organizers. Besides his paintings, Ridge has long expertise in sculpting animatronic and other otherworldly figures, including his recent “Shampuvian” series.
Through the collaboration with Ridge and connecting with the New York Foundation of the Arts, Higby notes that the exhibition attracted artists from out of state as well as Vermont who explore science fiction themes.
Patrick Casey, of Arlington, Massachusetts, brings together the age-old medium of woodcut prints with futuristic themes, including relationships with technology. In “Control All Delete,” an almost featureless blue figure peers out with perhaps weary eyes with an array of screens of digital face shots behind.
In “On the Last Day of the World I Would Want to Plant a Tree” by Ann Young, of Barton, the viewer sees the bare legs and hands of a figure leaning to the ground — ground littered with cups, a gun, a doll’s head, a grenade and other post-consumer detritus. The hands gently plant a bright green seedling.
Painter, illustrator, art educator and political cartoonist Robert Waldo Brunelle, of Jericho, has three digital cartoons in the show from his “Mr. Brunelle Explains It All” series. From the Internet cloud to new computer setup to old-fashioned printed book, true to his title, he reveals life’s secrets.
“The Edges and Corners of the Day” on SPA’s third floor offers welcome serenity with ceramics, textiles and photographs that invite viewers to take time to savor. Phinney turns to dance for her photographs, a selection that includes video performance. Burns’ ceramics, inspired by historic basket forms, invite close examination, their multi layered forms and glazing details offering layers of discovery.
The clean-lined shapes of Wilson’s ceramic pieces are complemented by their unique glazing. The atmospheric glazing process allows some portions to have the precision of planned geometric shapes and the rest, somewhat random coloring produced by the impact of air around the vessel during firing.
Fiber artist Hamlin uses naturally dyed thread and yarn in her woven compositions, bringing together shape, color and texture in compelling pieces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.