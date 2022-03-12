Everyone from teachers to students, their parents, Chaffee artist members, and the general public showed up to support the annual Chaffee Student Art show March 5, which presented more than 100 pieces of art from local students under the theme “Art Connects Us.”
“(In Rutland) if you talk long enough (with anyone), there’s a connection,” said Chaffee Executive Director Sherri Birkheimer Rooker. She meant in a six-degrees-of-Kevin-Bacon kind of way, where you’re almost guaranteed to find a connection with anyone through a shared acquaintance without trying very hard. But connection was also the focus of the exhibit, and the part art can play in it.
“It’s a great way to connect,” said artist Jason Bemis, who has a solo gallery at the Chaffee mansion with color-rich drawings representing organic nature.
The showcase of young artists from Vermont schools and homeschoolers in grades pre-K through 12 includes 10 schools and over 125 pieces of student work. The middle gallery greets with paintings displayed in groups — sunflowers, mountain ranges, birch trees and a light-hearted mural of penguins.
Retired art teacher Debbie Dauphinais, who is covering for teachers at both Northwest and Northeast schools, decided to create the murals with her students.
“In first grade everybody did a penguin and I decided to put them all together,” Dauphinais said. “Even though they’re kind of the same little guys they all look a little different.”
Rutland Middle School teacher Sally Timmons, who after 30 years will retire next year, explained some of the work by her seventh and eighth grade students, which includes sculptures, paintings and printmaking.
“I try to teach students to create a process through things they might encounter every day that are fun,” Timmons said. “We do everything from making and flying kites to painting to building toys, and using design elements.”
The exhibit also features a special wall dedicated to celebrating Women’s History Month featuring art by Chaffee juried women artists. Additional artist members work is on display in the upstairs galleries including member Susan Wacker’s photos of antique gasoline signs, and work by other familiar Chaffee members like Mary Fran Lloyd, Christine Townsend, Sal Vitagliano and Helvi Abateill.
Bemis sat in the front downstairs room where his work is displayed talking with visitors. “I’m the oldest of six kids and we lost two brothers over the last five years,” he said. “I get most of my inspiration from nature, and especially my brothers.”
The use of color is central in his work and the first thing you notice.
“I like to find those emotional moments,” Bemis said about his process. “Something that stirs a little emotion, I try to catch those emotions. Sometimes you can do it with drawing, sometimes poetry. It’s mainly a way to clear my head.”
Bemis also has a talent for asking anyone to name a few things they like and whipping up a drawing that portrays them on the spot.
“I’ve done that for years; there’s so many napkins out there,” Bemis said. “I believe art is to connect.”
janellefaignant @gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.