Join others in the community in a celebration of four new shows at Studio Place Arts (SPA) in Barre during its Art Social 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Meet the artists and enjoy a quartet from the Vermont Fiddle Orchestra. (Masks are required.)
The new shows, most up through Aug. 19 include:
— “The Parade is Coming!” — This vibrant show involves more than 24 artists and includes works on the walls and a lively parade of floats and marchers down the center of the gallery (main floor gallery).
— “The Eternal Return” — Mixed media artworks by Michelle Lesnak invite viewers to ponder the mystery of the places and figures portrayed (second floor gallery).
— “Metamorphoses” — Drawings by Noam Hessler (in the Quick Change Gallery, a tiny art venue made from a vintage phone booth).
— “Deconstructed Landscape” — Interpreting landscape with an abstract eye, paintings by Kate Fetherston explore the felt experience of color, light, seasons, and place (third floor gallery).
Summer gallery hours are: 11:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 11:30 a.m. 4 p.m. Saturday; or by appointment. For more information, go online to www.studioplacearts.com
