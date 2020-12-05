“Screentime,” a group exhibition that is part of the “2020 Vision: Seeing the World through Technology” Vermont Curator’s Group project, is in the upstairs gallery at River Arts Dec. 1-Jan. 15.
“2020 Vision: Seeing the World Through Technology” is a state-wide curatorial focus reflecting on the concept of 2020 being seen in pop culture as shorthand for a distant, high-tech future. Artists were invited to consider the important ways in which technology has impacted our personal lives, the world and its potential for the future.
James Secor’s body of work came out of a group critique where someone observed that one of his paintings looked like an aerial view of a city. This idea led him to wonder just how he could make aerial-view paintings in which objects and people look convincing.
Aryk Tomlinson’s work was captured during a two-week solo trip in Japan. “The idea to travel here largely came from seeing the destination while browsing the web and eventually becoming inspired enough to make the leap and buy the plane ticket. While screens are ever present in our daily lives, we can choose to use them in ways that add value or allow them to eat up our time.”
The biggest impact technology has had on Robert Gold’s life is the way he creates art. “Over 20 years ago I was in an accident that left me with traumatic brain injury and limited mobility. To be able to stay as independent as possible in making art, I made accommodations in the way I worked by incorporating more technology in my workflow. Instead of shooting with film, I began to use a digital camera.
Gallery hours are: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 802-888-1261, or go online to www.riverartsvt.org River Arts is at 74 Pleasant St.
