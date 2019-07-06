In a sunny studio tucked in a quiet, scenic corner of Rutland, Carolyn Shattuck’s artwork has been evolving since the early 1980s.
Her muses range from travel abroad to issues that are close to her heart, to personal tragedy and in channeling those experiences through the healing powers of art, a career was built. Her latest exhibit, “Into My Space,” is a comprehensive look back over a 30-plus year career. It opens at the Compass Music and Arts Center with a reception 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12.
This is her most personal show to date. “It explains my life as an artist,” Shattuck said recently. “My whole life is here in what I’m showing. I evolved from one thing to another, and I think there’s a pretty good panorama view of my work, which is the first time I’ve really been able to do that.”
Her media run the gamut of small works, still life paintings, patterned and layered prints and textured collages, mixed media, paintings, books, large works, and clayboard pieces — an evolution of styles that sprang from a combination of necessity and personal catalysts.
“I took a class,” she explained about learning each technique. “That’s what I do, I like to go places to find out how to work. I play with a lot of different processes, and it doesn’t have to be rigid.”
Silk screening was her first love, but when the chemicals in the process started to damage her hands, she realized she needed to break out of it after many years of doing it almost exclusively.
“It was hard. I gave it all up,” Shattuck said. But she started a new chapter with a monotype course at Bennington. “That was a huge breakthrough.”
Then she decided to go to graduate school, so she gave up monotype to learn how to paint.
“I decided to go back to working with mixed media printing, and I took another course in fiber dye,” Shattuck said. “I’m kind of still doing it. It’s morphed, but during that time I started working with book arts.”
Book art has an origami-like structure, which Shattuck taught herself to make from a model she bought at an arts fair.
“I took it apart to see what I could do with my own version of it,” she said. They unfold in a continuous layout with what looks like ink drawings but, Shattuck explained, “I do varied printing techniques. This is drypoint because I wanted a specific line. Then I take an old credit card and put ink into all the crevices.” This particular one is one of her favorites, which she dedicated to her daughter, whose influence is in much of her work.
“I lost a daughter when she was 4 years old in 1975,” Shattuck said. “It has certainly created my career. All of that emotional content and grieving came out in my work.”
“I had no confidence, no identity as an artist,” she says of her early days. “But I was always the class artist, always working with my hands, sewing and drawing.”
That spark of interest and dedicated labor became a 30-year body of work, represented for the first time in “Into My Space.”
