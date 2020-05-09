The arts are taking as big a hit as nearly anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent national poll by Americans for the Arts found that 95% of artists have experienced income loss, 62% are completely unemployed, and 80% have no plan for how to recover.
“There’s a real hunger out there, trying to figure out what to do,” explained Paul Gambill, co-founder and executive director of the Montpelier-based Community Engagement Lab.
“The whole arts spectrum is just totally devastated,” he said. “There has to be a rethinking of how we work in order to figure out how we’re going to be relevant in a different way. Not everybody is going to survive.”
“Vermont Arts: What Do We Want to Become?” facilitated by the Community Engagement Lab, aims to encourage discussion of the future. Over three Tuesdays in May, artists and arts leaders from across the state will come together to learn from each other and begin reimagining how the arts can support communities during and after the pandemic.
The three online forums, facilitated by international arts consultant Eric Booth, will feature panels of artists and arts leaders in dialogue about the challenges and opportunities facing the field: May 12, artists and teaching artists; May 19: arts centers; and May 26: performing arts organizations. The forums will be on the Zoom platform, from 4 to 5:15 p.m., and are free and open to the public, who are encouraged to participate with questions and comments for the panelists.
In April the Community Engagement Lab, a nonprofit that aims to bring the arts and its communities together, created a “story circle” where arts and arts organizations shared their thoughts about how the health crisis was affecting them.
“The response was pretty overwhelming — just the interest in connecting, people needing to hear from each other on how they were doing, hope and innovation,” Gambill said. “That made us realize that we didn’t know how our programming is going to work next year. So why don’t we see what other people are thinking?”
Panelists, who represent a spectrum of the Vermont arts community, were chosen for their experience.
“We looked for people who were in the thick of the struggle,” Gambill said, “so we could hear their current perspective on what’s happened and how they’re matching it to a different future. And around the institutional organizations, we wanted large and small groups.”
The group will hold a planning meeting in advance with each panel individually to go over ideas that they want to share. Gambill and Booth will then pull together questions to put to the panel.
Each session will begin with a brief introductory statement from each panelist. Booth will then facilitate a dialogue based on those entry points determined previously. The forums will each close with a Q&A session where online viewers can pose questions or make comments.
“The idea is to learn how we can go forward emerging from the crisis,” Gambill said. “What do we need to be doing collectively? How do we ‘circle the wagons’? How do we learn from each other? And how can the arts serve our community in the recovery and reemergence?”
Booth said he feels these questions are at the heart of the challenge and an opportunity for the arts field in this time of great disruption.
“Right now is the time to envision, gather agreement and begin taking actions to put the arts and artists in a central role in community change,” he said. “Vermont is uniquely poised to accomplish this.”
Matthew Perry, one of the forum’s panelists and executive director of the Vermont Arts Exchange in North Bennington, feels that we need to seize the moment.
“If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lessons of this experience,” he said. “This is a time for the arts to help us imagine and build a better future.”
“I think at the core of it all,” Gambill said, “we want to begin the process of engaging in a collective exploration of this question, which is essential to the new future of the arts: How can we use this disruption of the status quo for arts organizations and arts education to prepare to serve communities in more direct and intentional ways?”
