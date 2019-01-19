COLCHESTER — The Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival recently announced that Chamber Music Northwest of Portland, Oregon, has selected LCCMF’s Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim as its next artistic directors.
Chien and Kim will succeed current Artistic Director David Shifrin after his final summer festival in 2020. The husband-and-wife team, both international performers and music presenters, are well known to Burlington-area audiences. Chien and Kim are co-artistic directors of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, founded by Kim in 2008. Chien is also the artistic director of the String Theory chamber music series in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which she founded in 2009, and has been director of the Chamber Music Institute of the Music@Menlo Festival since 2010.
“From a field of exceptional musicians and artistic leaders, we are confident we’ve made the best choice for Chamber Music Northwest’s next chapter, and are thrilled to have Gloria and Soovin on our team,” said Chamber Music Northwest Executive Director Peter Bilotta.
“I have collaborated with both Gloria and Soovin on many occasions. I am very proud to have performed at the first Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival and first season of String Theory in Chattanooga. I brought Gloria to Chamber Music Northwest as a Protégé Project Artist and Soovin to the Chamber Music Society Two program at Lincoln Center. Gloria and Soovin have become an amazing force in service of the future of chamber music. I am confident they will bring the greatest music and finest musicians to Portland for years to come,” Shifrin said.
“Under David’s leadership, Chamber Music Northwest has become one of the most important American chamber music institutions,” Kim said. “Chamber Music Northwest’s vibrancy is closely tied to the artistic values of the Portland community. Gloria and I relish the idea of accepting the baton of leadership from David and nurturing those values while injecting a new energy and fresh perspective that will transform Portland well into the 21st century.”
For information, go online to www.lccmf.org.
For teaching artists
MONTPELIER — The Community Engagement Lab is offering grants of up to $10,000 for teaching artists to create public art that strengthens awareness of a pressing social challenge and opportunity.
Teaching artists applying for the newly-created Thriving Communities Project Grants must propose an artwork that explores this essential question: “The Earth is speaking: How do we respond?”
“The changing environment is the greatest challenge of our time, and we believe that teaching artists can play an essential catalytic role in helping communities understand how to address that challenge,” said Paul Gambill, executive director of the Community Engagement Lab (CEL), a Montpelier-based nonprofit.
Each grant will range from $7,000 to $10,000 and will include a full scholarship ($2,500) for grantees to attend the Teaching Artist Academy, a residency program run by CEL. The grant also provides funds for project planning, implementation and marketing.
Teaching artists are practicing artists who work in schools and communities, who have expanded their art-making beyond the studio or stage into participatory engagement with many different people, in many settings, for many purposes.
The Thriving Communities Project Grants offer an opportunity for teaching artists to develop a compelling plan to bring a diverse, cross-sector group of community members together in a creative process that strengthens awareness of the challenge and opportunity raised by the essential question (“The Earth is speaking — how do we respond?”). Grantees will be expected to present their artwork in their local communities in the winter or spring of 2020.
Gambill said priority will be given to projects that aim to accomplish one or more of the following:
— Inspire a diverse group across the community to create an artwork that connects to the essential question;
— Activate existing community assets;
— Build a partner team that is likely to continue working together on the community challenge and opportunity after the project concludes;
— Leverage additional resources to help amplify the project’s impact.
“We are looking for teaching artists who can demonstrate experience in leading collaborative projects and in working with diverse communities,” Gambill said.
The first step of the grant application is a letter of interest to be submitted by Feb. 15. After review, a select number of applicants will be invited to submit a full application by April 1. Grants will be awarded by mid-April.
For more information on the Thriving Communities Projects Grant, visit www.communityengagementlab.org.
New SVAC director
MANCHESTER — Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC) recently named Anne Corso as its new executive director. Corso comes to SVAC from the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia, where she served as the director of education since 2012.
As director of education, Corso served on the Chrysler Museum of Art’s leadership team and was responsible for an Education Department of five full-time staff and more than 90 volunteer docents. She also oversaw the museum’s Perry Glass Studio and its 15-person artist staff, as well as the Jean Outland Chrysler Library. Prior to her tenure at the Chrysler, she served as the director of education at the Reading Public Museum in Pennsylvania from 2007 to 2012.
For information, go online to www.svac.org.
New Wood board members
MONTPELIER — The T.W. Wood Art Gallery recently announced the appointment of three new members to its board of trustees. Joining the board are Glen Coburn Hutcheson, Cathie Pelchat and Aimee Toth.
Hutcheson is a Montpelier city councilor, picture framer and artist. He is also a founding member of The Front, a co-operative gallery in Montpelier. He grew up in Weston, Massachusetts, and holds degrees in painting and sculpture from Haverford College and the New York Studio School.
Pelchat is passionate about making art and education accessible to everyone. Her work is built on the belief that, together, we can create a brighter and more equitable tomorrow. Pelchat comes to the Wood with experience in philanthropy, facilitation and organizational development.
Toth started her career in art education after developing a passion for watercolor and pastels. Graduating with a degree in elementary education, she has since achieved National Board Certification for Teachers, earned a master’s in curriculum and instruction, is a published author and has taught preschool to graduate level.
The full slate of 2019 board members also includes Theo Kennedy, president; Phillip Robertson, vice president; John Landy, treasurer; Cindy Griffith, secretary; Bertil Agell, Elliott Bent and Linda Paradee.
The Gallery is located at 46 Barre St., in the Center for Art & Learning. For more information go online to www.twwoodgallery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.