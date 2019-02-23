MARLBORO – Christopher Serkin, chairman and president of Marlboro Music, Kevin Quigley, president of Marlboro College, and Richard Saudek, chairman of the College board of trustees, recently announced that the boards of trustees of Marlboro Music and Marlboro College have approved a new 99-year lease arrangement — and a major building project on the college campus — initiating a new chapter in the historic relationship between these two institutions.
Since its founding in 1951, the Marlboro Music School and Festival has held its summer program for leadership training in music on the leased campus of Marlboro College, a progressive liberal arts institution devoted to intensive, independent learning in a collaborative and self-governing community.
“This remarkable partnership is built upon a shared commitment to innovative educational approaches and close collaboration between teacher and student,” said Quigley. “The expanded partnership and new buildings come at a crucial time for the college and speak to the value of community collaborations at every level.”
In May, the music school and college expect to break ground on a transformative collaborative project to construct two new buildings on the campus, to be owned by the college and used by both the college and the music school. The Jerome and Celia Reich Building and a new residence hall are being designed by Minnesota-based architects Joan Soranno and John Cook of HGA design firm.
The Reich Building will house a music library as well as offices, social spaces and chamber music rehearsal studios for the music school that the college will use as classrooms throughout the school year. Similarly, the residence hall will house young musicians each summer and college students from September through May.
Completion of the project is expected by June 2021 in conjunction with the 70th Anniversary celebration of Marlboro Music and the 75th Anniversary of Marlboro College.
The new 99-year lease that underlies this project and collaboration ensures that, for generations to come, Marlboro Music will remain on the beautiful 500-acre campus that has been its only home. It also commits the college and the music school to explore new programs of mutual benefit, such as internships for Marlboro students during the summer season and Marlboro Music artists-in-residence at the college.
Helen Lyons on VPR
COLCHESTER – Vermont Public Radio has named Helen Lyons as VPR Classical’s morning host. Lyons began sharing classical music with listeners Feb. 13, weekday mornings from 7 to 10 a.m.
Lyons is a Williston native and professional opera singer who has performed as a soloist with orchestras all over the world. Locally, she sang the role of Cio-Cio San in Barn Opera’s debut production of “Madama Butterfly” in 2018, and will sing the title role of “Tosca” with Barn Opera in December 2019. She has also performed with Burlington’s First Night and Vermont Mozart Festival, and will sing this spring with the Vermont Virtuosi ensemble and as the soprano soloist in Robert Aldridge’s oratorio “Parables” with the Bennington Choral Society.
Susan Leckey at Flynn
BURLINGTON – Susan Leckey, recent major gifts officer with One Heartland, has been hired to fill the director of development position at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts. Leckey has been with Minnesota-based nonprofit One Heartland, a camp that creates life-changing experiences for youth facing social isolation, intolerance, or serious health challenges, for almost 25 years.
Of Leckey’s selection, Flynn Executive Director Anna Marie Gewirtz said, “We are excited to have Susan’s tremendous experience in fundraising to help fulfill our mission and continue to bring the arts to people of all ages, all backgrounds, and all walks of life.”
