BURLINGTON — In the fall of 2019, Vermont Stage will begin its newest year-round program: Vermont Stage Youth Company at Main Street Landing.
Vermont Stage Youth Company at Main Street Landing aims to support and challenge the strong voices of the talented youth in our community through the performance and production of theater. As members of the Youth Company, participants will perform in an all-company showcase, in addition to a fall play and a spring musical. The Youth Company attends weekly rehearsals, ongoing acting and movement workshops, and classes. In addition to engaging in deep performance and skill-building work, the Youth Company will be closely tied to Vermont Stage’s Main Stage productions through master classes with visiting professionals and internships connecting young people to professional artists of Vermont Stage.
“I am so excited to begin our newest adventure,” said Artistic Director Cristina Alicea. “I have always wanted to create an education program at Vermont Stage that focuses on intensive acting training and performance while teaching — what the theater innately does so well — the art of compassion for people of all backgrounds and perspectives. I also feel especially blessed to be creating this program in partnership with Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center and under the leadership of our new director of education Amy Riley.”
“It’s thrilling to bring a program to young artists that explores all facets of theater arts,” Riley said. “Our dynamic team of seasoned artist-educators will bring the highest level of training and experience to our students.”
The Youth Company will feature acting opportunities for students ages 11-20, as well as a technical theater apprenticeship track, which will provide professional mentorship and hands-on education for young people interested in sets, lighting, sound, wardrobe and stage management.
Vermont Stage’s education program is the culmination of months of planning and collaboration between local professional theater educators, Vermont Stage staff and Main Street Landing staff. All classes, rehearsals and performances will take place at Vermont Stage’s new artistic home, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center.
Also, participants in Vermont Stage’s Youth Company will have an opportunity to join its Arts Alliance, which is a collective of youth artists who aspire to be future arts leaders. Alliance members will meet monthly to discuss theater, attend performances and have input on Youth Company class programming, among other activities. This fall, membership in the alliance will include tickets to UVM Theatre’s production of “The Wolves” and Vermont Stage’s production of “The Last Wide Open.”
To register to be a part of the Youth Company, or for more information, call 802-862-1497, email education@vtstage.org or go online to www.vermontstage.org.
New AVA exhibition manager
LEBANON, N.H. — AVA Gallery and Art Center Interim Executive Director Hildegard Ojibway recently announced the appointment of Heidi Reynolds as exhibition manager. Reynolds has served as interim exhibition manager since June 14, when her predecessor, Mila Pinigin, departed to pursue a master of arts degree at SACI College of Art and Design in Florence, Italy.
Reynolds says, “Being part of an organization like AVA, with a staff that is so congenial and dedicated, and getting to know artists of all ages while supporting them in their quest to find their place in the world, is a privilege and a dream come true.”
A life-long photographer who studied at Columbia College in Chicago, Reynolds served on the board of Fotofest in Houston, Texas, while continuing her photographic studies at Maine Media and Santa Fe Workshops.
“Coming from an upbringing that was largely void of artistic influences, I hesitated to call myself an artist. My perception of myself didn’t change until I was surrounded with like-minded people. That revelation opened doors and windows of all sorts. I am very excited to nurture that growth process for others through my work at AVA.”
Reynolds moved to the Upper Valley in 2004 and served as volunteer and board member at several nonprofit organizations while raising her daughter, a graduate of Hanover High School. Most recently, Reynolds worked in development at Northern Stage, managing the corporate sponsorship program, and at Montshire Museum of Science, coordinating events and managing volunteers.
For information about the AVA Gallery, go online to www.avagallery.org.
