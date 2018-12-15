In five short years the group 98° — Nick Lachey, Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre — sold a staggering 10 million records, and became famous for its signature R&B four-part harmony ,beginning in the 1990s.
Unlike most boy bands, they formed independently and were later picked up by a record label, rather than being assembled by a label or producer. And also unlike many other boy bands, they’re still around.
The group emerged at a time when lots of similar acts were also making their names — the Spice Girls, The Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. But 98° differentiated itself by writing much of its own material, and its 4 million-selling album, “98° and Rising” included favorites like “Because of You,” “I Do” and “The Hardest Thing.”
A sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sept. 10, 2001 was the last show 98° did for a long time though. After the 9-11 attacks they decided to take a break. More than 10 years went by. Then in 2013, they toured with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men, and have been back in the spotlight ever since.
Last year 98° released a critically acclaimed Christmas album, “Let It Snow,” followed by a seasonal tour. “98° at Christmas” will be at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 8 p.m. Monday Dec. 17. The holiday show highlights songs from “Let It Snow” as well as seasonal favorites from their first Christmas album, “This Christmas,” and some of the biggest hits spanning their career.
“It’s a similar vibe to last year but a very different show,” Nick Lachey told AXS recently about what fans can expect. “It’s a great blend of holiday songs, including songs from both of our Christmas records, all mixed with the classic 98° songs people have come to expect from us over the years. It’s a great balance of both.”
After more than 20 years with the group, Lachey said, “I remember (when) we were just catching fire as a group and it was a whirlwind rollercoaster. We were able to experience a lot of very cool things. At the time, I don’t think we appreciated them as much as we do now. Given the perspective of 20 years, we’re very blessed to still be doing this and that our fans still support us.”
