George Frederic Handel’s “Messiah” is perhaps the most universal piece of music, being performed at Christmastime nearly everywhere on Earth — though the oratorio is perhaps more appropriate for Easter.
And nearly ubiquitous is its “Hallelujah” chorus. In fact, The Handel and Haydn Society performed the “Hallelujah” Chorus at the Grand Jubilee Concert on New Year’s Day 1863 in Boston, celebrating the news of Abraham Lincoln signing the Emancipation Proclamation.
Grace Congregational Church in Rutland will continue its 70-plus year “Messiah” tradition with two performances of Part 1 (Christmas) Dec. 5. The Vermont Philharmonic, which has presented “Messiah” since its founding in 1959, has canceled this year because of COVID concerns.
“There is certain music that seems like it was floating around the universe, and some composer just reached up and managed to grab ahold of it and bring it down and put it on a piece of paper,” explains Lisa Jablow, assistant conductor of the Vermont Philharmonic, who has been directing its holiday “Messiah” performances for many years.
“That’s what Handel did with ‘Messiah’,” she said. “Those tunes in so many of the numbers, especially the ‘Hallelujah’ chorus, have just gotten into people’s DNA.
“This is a season when we try to remind ourselves of what is good in the world,” Jablow said. “The music of the ‘Messiah’ helps us do that.”
And audiences continue to flock to community “Messiah” performances here and everywhere.
“They come out because it’s tradition — they’ve done it every year for the last 70 years,” explains Alastair Stout, minister of music at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland. “I think they come out because they’re excited about the stories. For me, it’s the wonderful, wonderful music, and the fantastically dramatic story that it represents.”
“I think it’s the sheer joy of it,” added Randolph soprano Marjorie Drysdale, who prepares the Vermont Philharmonic Chorus. “It’s not only joyful. It’s absolutely thrilling!”
The German-born Handel, at age 27, moved to London where he became hugely successful opera composer. But in the 1730s, when public interest in opera flagged, he found new success in oratorios (where the stories are told rather than acted out). “Messiah” was his sixth.
In July 1741, Charles Jennens, a wealthy arts patron and writer, sent Handel a libretto for an oratorio. Jennens compiled the text from the King James Bible, the Coverdale Psalter (an earlier English version of the Bible), and the version of the Psalms from the Book of Common Prayer.
Handel completed the composition of “Messiah” — when performed in its entirety, a three-hour-plus oratorio — in an unbelievable 24 days.
Of writing the “Hallelujah” chorus, Handel wrote, “I was in my body or out of my body as I wrote it I know not. God knows.”
Part I announces the Messiah’s coming, and celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. Part II covers Christ’s passion and his death, resurrection and ascension, and includes the “Hallelujah” Chorus. Part III celebrates Christ’s gift to man and redemption.
At the end of the score, Handel wrote “SDG” — “Soli Deo Gloria (To God alone the glory).”
“I think I did see all Heaven before me and the great God himself,” Handel said of composing the work.
“‘Messiah’ is the best example of why any piece of music transcends normal language communications,” explained Rip Jackson, former minister of music at Rutland’s Grace Church and an expert on Baroque music. “‘Messiah,’ like some other great works of music, transmits a powerful message that even the words don’t manage as well.”
