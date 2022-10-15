Julie Carter Merwin is an artist, writer and illustrator of 14 books, including her latest, a young adult fantasy, “Hobb’s Lake Secret.” She is also a prolific adult fantasy fiction writer.

Merwin lives and works in Castleton, where she and her husband, Tom, have their studios. She is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology and has steadfastly followed her own unique star in art and writing.

amoreb@earthlink.net

