This past month, a Vermont author won not one but four book awards. It’s rare to win an award for a published book let alone three in a single day and a total of four in two weeks. But that’s what happened to Weybridge author Doug Wilhelm, a former resident of Montpelier and Rutland Town.
But what makes his story special is that the recognition comes after nearly 40 years and 75 rejections.
“There’s a long story behind this book,” Wilhelm said by phone recently. “In one form or another I worked on it for 38 years.”
He’s written well over a dozen novels throughout his career, including several for the popular “Choose Your Own Adventure” series, and “The Revealers,” perhaps his best-known novel, which has been used in reading-and-discussion groups in more than 1,000 middle schools across the country, including more than 90 in Vermont.
But this year the light shone on “Street of Storytellers” and “China in Another Time,” two books published last fall, both with storied journeys.
“Street of Storytellers” won the 2020 gold medal for young adult fiction from the Independent Press Awards. The same competition’s gold medal for autobiography went to “China in Another Time,” a memoir that Wilhelm edited and compiled.
Then “Street of Storytellers” won a silver medal for teen fiction from the Benjamin Franklin Awards, and soon after, second place for fiction by the IndieReader Discovery Awards. The awards came after a 38-year span during which Wilhelm spent working on the book.
Set in Peshawar, Pakistan, during Christmas 1984, it centers on a teenage boy who gets caught up in the extremism that’s beginning to develop in the city — the birthplace of al Qaeda. But the story originally began as a nonfiction account of Wilhelm’s two-year stay in Asia.
“When I was in my late 20s I left my newspaper job in New Jersey, where I grew up, and I traveled to this part of the world,” he said by phone. “This was the early ’80s. I wanted to write a nonfiction book about exploring the Muslim world and trying to understand the people.”
The original book had a different title, and centered on his own experiences. He saved notebooks and clippings and wrote the book he set out to write, but that version didn’t work. So he imagined a group of teenagers in that place and time, and reworked the story into a novel.
“I thought if I could put an American kid in this place and time, and have him get caught up in it, you could write a thriller that would really be about something,” Wilhelm said.
But nobody would publish it. It was rejected 75 times.
“And I have a good agent, but she couldn’t sell it,” he said. Wilhelm wasn’t willing to throw in the towel. “I really believed in it. I knew I had a good book.”
He found a small independent publisher in Montpelier called Rootstock, and approached them. Three days later they bought the book.
“China in Another Time” has a long history behind it as well, but this time not Wilhelm’s.
Claire Lintilhac was a nurse in China during the violent upheavals of 1920s and early ’30s. She was in Shanghai when Japan attacked that city. She witnessed the sneakered soldiers of the Red Army enter the city in 1949, having just won the Chinese civil war. After the first months of the new Red China, she and her family finally left the country.
Later in life, Lintilhac wrote about those experiences. She left behind an assortment of accounts and recordings, which Wilhelm compiled and edited into a book.
“Nothing happened with that material — it just sat in a closet for all these decades,” Wilhelm said of Lintilhac’s writings. “What I did was weave it together into an autobiography.”
The final product became a beautiful illustrated book with over 160 vintage photos and drawings of China. Both books came out last fall within a month of each other, which Wilhelm says he wrote using a tried and true process he uses for all of his books.
“I try to write first thing in the morning,” he said. “Because my thoughts are fresh in the morning. I try to not check email or answer the phone and just focus on it for one to two hours. The key is to do it every day and to keep coming back to it. You develop a rhythm with it.”
“Nobody writes a perfect first draft of anything — that’s the liberating secret that I try to share,” he added. “Keep re-working it until it really grows into something good. You learn to trust that process.”
“I liken it to learning to play a musical instrument,” Wilhelm explained, “or learning a new language. At first you’re bad. The sound you make on the saxophone is awful, but if you stick with it and come back to it every day and practice even for a little while, and you’re patient, and keep trying, and you don’t get put off by it sounding awful at first — the first being a really bad draft — then if you’re lucky you come to a point where it starts to come together.
“You start to know that this isn’t bad, that I’m now making decent music, or I’m getting this language, I can talk. Or this book is starting to be something. I can feel it, I can read over it. and it’s not bad. It’s maybe good, and that’s a really good feeling. That’s a deep reward to know that you’ve stuck with this, and you’ve made something that you feel is good.”
In addition to the awards, Wilhelm’s marathon writing career includes a long-running gamut of freelance writing projects and 17 published books. He’s currently at work on his next book, a history of the Community College of Vermont, which turns 50 this year.
“That’s a fascinating story,” he said, “because it’s still a very unique college, and it started as sort of the anti-college, where there was no paid faculty, and they taught what people wanted to learn, and grew into this fantastic community college.”
Wilhelm’s current successes are a testament to keeping the faith — a test not for the faint of heart.
“I just wouldn’t give up,” Wilhelm said. “I believed in it. So to have these awards is pretty amazing.”
“Street of Storytellers” is available at Rootstock Publishing, www.rootstockpublishing.com. “China in Another Time” is on same at Amazon.com.
