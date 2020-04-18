Vermonters and the rest of the country now have the chance to see the new sci-fi adventure by Vermont Filmmaker David Giancola. “Axcellerator” opened April 10 on Amazon.com. Edgewood Studios, along with distributor Ammo Content made the decision to skip a planned limited theatrical run for the film and instead made the film available online months sooner than planned as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Axcellerator,” which will be available on other platforms including Roku and Tubi afterwards, has been called “Zingy, humorous and inspired ’80s-style fun”, and “An indie gem with its heart lodged in the ’80s” by critics.
The movie is chockfull of ’80s stars like Sam J. Jones (“Flash Gordon”), Sean Young (“Blade Runner”), John James (“Dynasty”) and Maxwell Caulfield (“Grease 2”). “Axcellerator” has also been winning awards and praise at numerous film festivals all over the world including Sitges and the Boston, London and Austin science fiction festivals.
Filmmaker Giancola says this is Edgewood Studio’s “thank you” to Vermonters and his fans to help alleviate self-quarantine boredom. “Seriously, we know everyone could use some fun, escapist entertainment right now more than ever,” Giancola said. “It’s a film we know whole families will enjoy.”
“Axcellerator” is the story of a car thief who stumbles onto a teleportation device and the girl of his dreams. They soon find themselves being chased across the globe by the FBI, the CIA and a rogue assassin — all of whom want the device at any cost. To stay alive, they must discover the device’s secret before the bad guys can catch them.
The invention of the century takes them on an adventure of a lifetime in the film, which director Giancola describes as, “a bit of “Back to the Future” meets ... “Hobbs & Shaw” — on a waaaay smaller budget.” The film’s cast also includes young newcomers Ryan Wesen and Laura James (“America’s Next Top Model,” “S*W*A*T”).
Giancola is known worldwide for the cult success of his first feature “Time Chasers” and is known most locally as the producer of the Hallmark Channel perennial favorite “Moonlight & Mistletoe.” He has directed and/or produced more than 35 feature films since 1989, most of them filmed primarily in Vermont, including “Axcellerator.”
“I am really excited to be able to share our film with my home state’s audiences and help lighten the mood,” Giancola said. “That escapist thing is why I became a filmmaker in the first place.
“I hope everyone has just as much fun watching it as we had making it!”
Viewers can see “Axcellerator” on Amazon Prime at www.amazon.com. The movie will be available on BluRay and DVD on May 30. To view the “Axcellerator” trailer, go online to https://vimeo.com/405157831.
