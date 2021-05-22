Maya Bon and her musical companion Ryan Alpert have collaborated on a seven song EP that explores the sadness, confusion and apparent misery that Bon, the singer-songwriter, needs to express through music.
“Nastavi, Calliope” is a hard album to listen to. Bon, who goes under the name Babehoven, seems so unhappy that one wants to hug her tightly and tell her the world just isn’t that bad, and things will get better.
The EP was created, according to Bon’s website, “after a cascade of losses, a vessel into which she poured two years of heartache, humor and rage, then the growth that bookended these cataclysms.”
We’re not sure where in Vermont Bon now lives, but the Green Mountains are where this EP was recorded. Bon was raised in Topanga, California, daughter of a Croatian father, and has been writing songs and playing in bands since her school days. She founded Babehoven as a college student in Portland, (Oregon or Maine, we’re not sure.)
As Bon writes in her promotional materials, “For most of my life, I have felt afraid to pour full, attentive energy into my music for reasons I’m still in the process of unpacking. Over the past few years, this energy has shifted to become a blossoming commitment that feels inescapable in my life.
“Especially in the early months of quarantine, as I found myself prodding at and illuminating ways that I felt conflicted about my music practice, I arrived at a more contained and expressive loyalty to song crafting, sound crafting and lyrical expression.”
Bon and Albert worked on the material during COVID-19 isolation and her single “Bad Week” was recently released. In Croatian, “Nastavi” is an imperative —“Keep going, Calliope.” Calliope is a dog’s name.
Musically much of the EP sounds as if it was recorded under water. The vocals are bathed in filters that give them depth but also a somewhat muddy sound. Guitars and drums seem to float around in the mix.
The opening track “Bad Week” sets the tone for this disturbing and very personal work. Bon sings her material in a stream of consciousness style: “It’s hard to talk about it being a bad week/ When it’s been a bad week/ For a long time now/ And it doesn’t seem to get better/ And if it’s so hard then why should I keep going/ It shouldn’t sound as sad as it does/ But it’s just sad to say/ It’s been a bad week for so many weeks now/ And I see the positives/ But it’s just so hard to ignore.”
The remaining songs are equally as sad and the music reflects that state of mind.
Visit babehoven.bandcamp.com/community at Bandcamp.com to catch the release of the band’s EP.
