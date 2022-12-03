‘You’re the man of the house now and you have to take care of your mother and your sister,” Nissim David told his 8-year-old son, David Nissim David, that life-changing day in 1941, as the family hastily packed their belongings to flee Baghdad.
A mob of pro-Nazi Iraqis rampaged in Baghdad on June 1 and 2, 1941, killing Jews, looting Jewish property, and destroying Jewish homes. This pogrom is known as the Farhud.
Eight-year-old David, his mother and sister fled — moving first to India, then six years later to the United States.
“And they never looked back,” says playwright and actor Valerie David, David Nissim David’s daughter.
Valerie David chronicles her family’s escape, immigration journey, and lives they built in the United States in her new solo show “Baggage from BaghDADad: Becoming My Father’s Daughter.” She performs this story of survival and perseverance at the Grange Hall Cultural Center (GHCC) in Waterbury Center on Sunday, Dec. 11.
David is the Cultural Center’s 2022 Artist in Residence Recipient. Her award, originally intended for 2020, was delayed by the pandemic.
GHCC, housed in an 1850s Waterbury Center landmark hall, was founded by Monica Callan and Peter Holm as a center for performance, film, visual art, and community expression and celebration. GHCC collaborates with artists and community groups on a range of creative projects.
While GHCC programming was disrupted by COVID, renovations have continued at the Grange Hall. Callan said GHCC will be embarking on series of staged readings beginning in early 2023.
David, who is based in New York City, performed her award-winning solo show “The Pink Hulk: A One-Woman Play about the Journey to Find the Superhero Within” at GHCC in February, 2019.
“The Pink Hulk,” based on David’s personal story of surviving cancer three times, has toured since 2016, including overseas to England, Sweden and Denmark. Her message of hope and empowerment and her conviction to fight adversity radiate through it.
David’s desire to know more about her family’s history and to understand their resilience led her to develop “Baggage from BaghDAD.”
The seed for it was planted in 2005 when she attended the New York Sephardic Film Festival with her parents and saw Carole Basri and Adriana Davis’ documentary “The Last Jews of Baghdad” which included history of The Farhud, the day her family left. Basri and Davis will join the post-performance discussion of “Baggage from BaghDAD” via Zoom.
“The Farhud is a little-known part of history that is so important. Estimates are that 1,000 were killed. It forever changed the lives of Jews in Baghdad,” said David.
Similar to the current war in Ukraine, women and children were evacuated, as men stayed behind. Her grandfather joined the family later.
“They left with only what they could carry. All those personal family things — pictures, menorahs — they couldn’t bring with them,” she noted, although a very few photographs made it, and are projected during the show.
The family’s immigration journey first took them to Mumbai, where they had family, then eventually to the United States.
“When we were growing up, the adults spoke Arabic, but we never did. They wanted to assimilate and forget a very traumatic history,’ said David.
As David worked on “Baggage from BaghDAD” she interviewed her father, aunt, uncle and cousin — the remaining relatives who left Baghdad. She also found rediscovered an audio tape she had recorded with her parents in the 1990s.
In the recordings, they revisited monumental events and personal moments — including her father being the first in the family to break with tradition of having an arranged marriage. Instead, he married the “beautiful girl” he saw across the room at a temple dance.
David sees the foundation of her own resilience, including her survival in her three rounds of cancer, in her family’s strength.
“It has been an incredible process, and also a very difficult process as well. My father knew about ‘Baggage from BaghDAD,’” she said, but as she was preparing for its first public reading earlier this year he was in hospice and passed away.
Her parents, though, “gave me the blessing that the show must go on.”
David continued refining “Baggage from BaghDAD,” including taking it to the Stockholm Fringe Festival this summer where it won The Spoken Word and Theatre Award.
“This is about never giving up, how important it is not to lose faith, even in the darkest time, whether it is something in your life you’re not happy with or your health, you must keep going,” David said. “There’s always going to be adversity in life — that’s a given. But we can choose how we are going to handle that adversity.”
