After 18 years at its helm, Dan Casey is leaving the Barre Opera House one of Vermont’s most successful and respected arts institutions.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

Next week, Dan Casey will step down as executive director of the Barre Opera House. During his 18-year tenure, he built the central Vermont regional theater-concert hall into one of Vermont’s most successful and self-sustaining arts institutions. And Casey’s very personal approach goes a long way into explaining how and why.

“Each one of those shows is like your baby,” Casey said in an interview Tuesday at the Opera House.

