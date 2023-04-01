Next week, Dan Casey will step down as executive director of the Barre Opera House. During his 18-year tenure, he built the central Vermont regional theater-concert hall into one of Vermont’s most successful and self-sustaining arts institutions. And Casey’s very personal approach goes a long way into explaining how and why.
“Each one of those shows is like your baby,” Casey said in an interview Tuesday at the Opera House.
“You’re negotiating for it, you’re raising the money for it, you’re putting it on the calendar, and they mean a whole lot. I take things personally,” he said. “I don’t like to lose. I’m my own worst enemy.”
Casey said he could recall maybe only four shows he has been unhappy with over his 18 years.
“One was a dance company, a really good dance company out of Philadelphia, that got off the stage 50 minutes into the show. I think they were trying out new material and figured that the yahoos up in Vermont wouldn’t hold them to the contract,” Casey said. “I did — I couldn’t pay them.
“I just felt awful,” he said. “They’re our people who are buying tickets and coming to the show. They might blame the (dance company), and they might blame the Opera House — even though there wasn’t anything I could do about it.”
This personal approach has paid off. The current annual budget is $480,000 — always in the black. During Casey’s tenure, the Opera House offers three times as many of its own shows, added an educational component including a student matinee series, and a summer theater camp program.
The 2022-23 season boasts seven Celebration Series performances, seven BOH Presents shows (down from 9-10 pre-COVID), 29 rental nights (not including rehearsals and meetings), two student matinees (4-5 pre-COVID) and four theater camp performances.
A pretty good record when you consider Casey had planned to take the job for only a year.
On a bet
Casey came to the Barre Opera House in 2005, just after the self-imposed demise (my words, not Casey’s) of the Montpelier-based Onion River Arts Council (1974-2004), where he had been programming director for two years. At that point the Celebration Series was being shared with ORAC.
“ORAC was doing the programming and the marketing, so it was a real partnership,” Casey said. “The first year that I was there the season had already been programmed. The second season, there were some financial difficulties happening. My orders were to program the best least-expensive season that I possibly could. I argued against that. I didn’t see that as the direction to go, but I did it. What we put together was an inexpensive good season. Attendance wasn’t good that season.”
That was the final nail in ORAC’s coffin.
“My impetus in taking this job at the Opera House was to show, given the right circumstances and the right people making the decisions, you could have a successful season here at the Barre Opera House,” Casey said. “I told myself I was going to take the job for one year, prove my point, and then I was going to be gone.”
Longest year, I have ever heard of.
A professional approach
The Barre Opera House was at that time essentially a rental house, with the Celebration Series its only presentation. But Casey said he felt that they could offer much more — and he proved it.
“We had some really good years and never ended up in the red since I took over. If a show comes in the red, hopefully you have enough of a season to cover it,” he said.
Of course, it’s not always possible to present the big acts everybody asks for which are extremely expensive.
“When you have 650 seats, it’s just not feasible sometimes,” Casey said. “The better-known acts we have brought in have required me to do some pretty serious negotiation. Sometimes, it’s looking at their schedule and finding a hole — and doing the agent’s job for them.”
Often, Casey was able to finesse a lower fee from the agent — my experience with Friends of Classical Music showed me he was quite good at this.
“It’s something that’s necessary because we’re living in an area with not a very wealthy demographic,” Casey said. “In order to get the ticket prices low enough so people can afford them, I had to do that. For the larger acts you’ve seen here, I’ve been successful at that. The larger acts that people have wanted that don’t show up, I haven’t been successful.”
For a while Casey was reluctant to book “tribute shows,” where groups imitate famous bands.
“Then we started doing tribute shows, but we limit the number we do in a season, never more than two or three,” Casey said. “The reasons I decided to were, one, they would make money and pay for the less popular acts that we present. Two, because they are wildly popular. So, that told me that this demographic here wanted the tribute shows.”
Casey also brought in shows of high artistic quality that he knew weren’t going to sell well.
“You can program three different ways,” he said. “You can give people what they want, something you know is going to sell tickets. You can choose something for them you believe they should see and come to.
“And then there’s that middle ground which I always try to take.”
Unexpected challenges
Of course, there were unexpected challenges along the way. Early on, the Barre Players, the community theater that was in-residence at the Opera House at least three weeks a year, petered out. The Great Recession of 2008 resulted in cancellations of several annual nonprofit fund-raisers.
“Just before COVID hit, we had a seven-show-in-a-row sold out streak,” Casey said. “I thought, at that point, we’d made it to where we wanted to be.”
The pandemic, however, proved something of a mixed blessing. While it resulted in closing the Opera House to the public for nearly two years, it presented the opportunity for the first renovation in decades. Casey and the board of directors already had begun a capital campaign to cover myriad projects.
“It ended up being serendipitous because we were three-quarters of the way through our fund-raising for all the projects that needed to be done when COVID hit,” Casey said. “We were able to pivot right into that. I gained a lot of expertise working with the contractors. The board was really instrumental in making that happen.”
Casey is and always was happy to give the credit to others.
“We have board members that have been here longer than I have that are really committed to the place,” he said. “We have a big crew of volunteers who usher and put up posters for us. Cindy Campos (box office manager) has been here almost as long as I have. Without all those pieces, a nonprofit theater like ours simply isn’t sustainable.”
Finally, Casey said he is very optimistic for the future of the Barre Opera House.
“Our community is one that will always support the Barre Opera House — the doors will never close on this organization,” Casey said. “We haven’t seen the end of the after-effects of COVID at this point. Vermont is one of the oldest states, and central Vermont has an older population. We haven’t returned to our pre-COVID numbers, but I think with the right programming that will happen.”
Jim Lowe is arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and the Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com
