The promoters of the Basin Bluegrass Festival in Brandon know their festival and music well. “Bluegrass pickin’ and Vermont scenery just naturally go together,” their website headline states. In a phrase they have captured perfectly the essence of this and other in-state festivals during the summer.
Basin Bluegrass has a lineup of 11 bands that will perform during the festival. There is nearly full-time picking from 10 a.m. Friday, July 12 through 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Many of the bands perform multiple times during the weekend giving attendees the opportunity to see their favorites more than once or to discover bands they are unfamiliar with.
The promoters have chosen seven bands from New England and the Northeast along with bands from Kentucky, Virginia, Georgia and Florida. This is important as each region, and in some cases state, imparts a somewhat different flavor to this style of music.
Redwood Hill from Connecticut performs only on Friday. The band’s emphasis is on paying tribute to bluegrass music’s legendary band, the Country Gentlemen. In its heyday, it was one of the most important progressive bands blending folk and bluegrass music.
Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass from Pennsylvania are performing only on Friday. This band emphasizes unadorned and intense traditional bluegrass. The band stresses its combination of instrumentation and vocals as the way to convey the energy and emotion of classic bluegrass and country music. Paisley is a favorite singer among bluegrass fans.
Cedar Ridge performs the whole weekend. It hails from Clifton Park, New York, and has 25 years of performing on its résumé. The band performs traditional bluegrass and old country.
Vermont’s own Seth Sawyer Band, now in its 25th year, plays country-infused traditional bluegrass. They perform each day of the festival. Bandleader Seth Sawyer (guitar, vocals) and his wife, Candi (bass, vocals), have been together since the early 1990s. Seth’s songs have been recorded by the Warrior River Boys and the Gibson Brothers.
Canaan’s Land Bluegrass from Pennsylvania will perform Friday and Saturday. They favor traditional bluegrass music. They are known for their tight harmonies and precise music.
Zink & Company hails from Massachusetts and will perform Friday and Saturday. The quartet formed in 2012 and consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Corey Zink; John Roc, mandolin and vocals; Keith Edwards, bass and vocals; and Dan Menzone, banjo. Zink is a songwriter and lead singer and the band follows the traditions of the early decades of bluegrass and country music.
The Kevin Prater Band hails from the birthplace of bluegrass, Kentucky. They will perform Friday and Saturday. They play “pure Kentucky style bluegrass” and emphasize gospel music in their shows.
Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome are from Virginia and will perform only on Saturday. They’re specialty is traditional mountain bluegrass. Brown is a disciple of the Stanley Brothers.
The Edgar Loudermilk Band from Georgia will take the stage Saturday and Sunday. Loudermilk is a great singer supported by an excellent band.
Smokey Greene & Sons from Florida and New York will perform Sunday. Greene is a senior citizen musician backed by his family. He brings to the stage the long tradition of music represented by bluegrass.
