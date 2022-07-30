If you can imagine an American band performing neo-soul and funk music with a Middle Eastern flavor, then you will have some idea of what Bassel & the Supernaturals will perform when they bring their specialized dance music to the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, for an outdoor concert.
Bassel & The Supernaturals is the vehicle for Bassel Almadani’s experience as a first generation Syrian-American, using soulful melodies, funk-inspired rhythms, and captivating lyrics regarding love, loss and the war in Syria.
Inspired by Otis Redding, Almadani, uses the stage as a vehicle to engage audiences at major festivals, performance halls, concert series and clubs in his band’s music. Formed in 2010, the group works closely with organizations on events and residencies that build awareness and empathy for Syrian refugees. A substantial portion of their proceeds benefit the Karam Foundation, a 501©3 organization focused on building a better future for Syria.
The band, based in Chicago, has performed in hundreds of concerts from the John F. Kennedy Center, Summerfest to Millennium Park, and supported internationally touring artists such as Youssou N’Dour, Brother Ali, Aesop Rock, Emancipator, The Dandy Warhols, Sinkane and many others.
Upon returning from a service trip to Istanbul in September 2019, working with displaced Syrians, Bassel & The Supernaturals released their full-length album, “Smoke & Mirrors,” in April 2020. (basselmusic.bandcamp.com/album/smoke-mirrors).
In a magazine article several years ago, Almadani explained how he got involved in funk and soul music and how the band formed. He explained that Bassel means “brave” in Arabic. The Supernaturals was a fitting name for the band, he said, because they were each “balancing 100 events at once while staying committed to our passion for creativity.”
Almadani grew up in northeast Ohio where he played violin and drums. He later started singing and songwriting during his time at Ohio State University. When he arrived in Chicago in 2010 he began collaborating with local musicians. His love for soul and funk music was rapidly developing and he started connecting with sax and trumpet players from nearby universities.
The band’s sound, he said, combines neo-soul and funk with stories of love, loss and a crisis in Syria that has deeply affected his family.
The band’s influences are Steely Dan’s “Aja” album, along with Snarky Puppy, Jamiroquai and Earth, Wind & Fire. From a vocal standpoint, Otis Redding, Stevie Wonder, Al Green, Donny Hathaway and Raphael Saddiq have influenced him.
The history of the Syrian civil war goes back to 2011. Peaceful pro-democracy protests erupted throughout Syria as a response to the successful Arab Spring uprisings that removed Tunisia’s and Egypt’s presidents. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad responded to these protests by killing or detaining hundreds of demonstrators, an act that spiraled into a civil war that has killed more than 465,000 Syrians and displaced 12 million more.
Although safe in the United States, Bassel said he has not been left unscarred by the conflict. “She’s lost a part of the world today. Break off a piece of my soul and bury it underneath the ground” he writes in “Lost.” The song is an elegy to his cousin, who had been shot and killed by a sniper in Aleppo. “Lost” and other grief-driven songs about the war are found on his album “Elements.” The album is also being used as a platform to raise awareness of what is happening in his parents’ home-country and to put a very human, empathetic face on a seemingly faraway tragedy.
The Highland Center for the Arts can thank its executive director Keisha Luce for bringing the band to Greensboro.
“I met him at a showcase in the Upper Valley in Claremont several years ago,” she said.
“I learned about the amazing work he is doing. His parents are Syrian refugees; he does a lot of work around the Syrian crisis.”
Luce said she thought of Bassel and his band because of the venue she runs. “When you are doing an outside concert you really want a big sound that can fill an outdoor space where the audience can dance, and he is one of those people.”
According to Luce, “He’s fun and you’ll be out of your seat and dancing.” While there is the element of politics in the music, Luce said, Bassel “gently talks about his experience being a Syrian-American and what’s happening there influencing his music.”
Having Bassel & the Supernaturals perform in rural Vermont, Luce said, “is an opportunity to show your support of different voices in Vermont. We need to show up and do it if we believe in diversity.”
Enjoy a delicious picnic dinner during the show. Order your picnic in advance when you purchase your tickets online, and dinner will be waiting for you when you arrive. Picnics are available for pickup starting at 5 p.m. A limited number of meals will be available for on-site purchase.
