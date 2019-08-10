The Old Grange Hall on Route 5 wasn’t what you would call a beauty. Weathered and vacant for many years, it waited patiently for someone to see its potential. Two years ago Sean Roberts bought, renovated and converted it into a theater. It became a kind of serendipitous backdrop to his production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
World Under Wonder will present a new adaptation of the Disney classic, written by Roberts, the company’s executive director. This steampunk-inspired musical based on the original, French folktale by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve, will open Friday, Aug.16.
“Beauty is not physical from my point of view,” Roberts said in a recent interview inside the playhouse. His steampunk twist on the tale adds color to that idea.
“The society is technologically advanced for their time, and the steampunk element represents that,” he explained. “I’m not a giant fan of steampunk, but I use it as inspiration on the things inside the story that were mechanically and magically imbued.”
That meant working with the objects in the beast’s castle like the pincushion, the lantern and the clock to give each one a steampunk aesthetic to “represent an industriousness.” A cache of theatrical tricks including haze machines, projections and LED-lit costumes will immerse the show in lively nuances.
Directed by WUW’s new artistic director Sam Maskell, the cast features 20 local performers of all ages telling the classic story of Belle, held prisoner by a misunderstood beast, with the core message that beauty is something more than a glossy surface. Roberts’ creative take on it ties into what he calls his passion — “providing windows to creative exploration through performing arts.”
“Meaning to explore yourself is more important than the art that we create in the end,” Roberts said. “The process is more important than the end result; that’s my mentality.”
The inspiration to write the show struck when he realized that producing the Disney version through typical avenues of buying rights would be too expensive.
“I wanted to do ‘Beauty and the Beast’ because it’s one of my favorites of the Disney movies,” Roberts said. “Disney is pretty strict about what you’re allowed to do with a show to put it on and buy the rights.”
When his wife and a friend suggested creating his own, the idea seemed plausible. The story is based on an old folktale, which means it’s in the public domain, which meant Roberts had carte blanche to write an original version.
“It does have a steampunk element to it, and it’s kind of like a ballet,” Roberts said. “There’s no spoken dialogue, it’s all movement and dance. I wrote all the music that goes with the show as well.”
He compared it to going to a foreign opera, in that the story relies on the music and other interpretive elements that “make you feel something because of what they’re expressing, not necessarily what they’re saying.”
But Roberts says it still feels like the “Beauty and the Beast” story we all know and love.
“There’s still a beast and there’s still a beauty and her father,” he said. “The second half of the script is very much the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ story that we know.”
“It’s an original piece, which is very exciting, but it does have a lot of ties to the Disney version that kids will notice,” Roberts said. “It’s about this kind-hearted creature that is judged externally (as not) stereotypically beautiful. That is something that Belle learns to find inside of him.”
