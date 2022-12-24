Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony has been one of history’s most celebratory pieces of music throughout its history, since its premiere in Vienna in 1824. Perhaps most notable was when Leonard Bernstein conducted the work — replacing the “Ode to Joy” with the “Ode to Freedom” — with an international orchestra and chorus celebrating the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

In Vermont, the Green Mountain Mahler Festival has presented the work every New Year’s Day for more than a dozen years at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester but stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Daniel Bruce, music director of the Burlington Civic Symphony, conducted all 10 times, plus an impromptu performance of the Fourth Movement on the State House steps last year because of the pandemic.

