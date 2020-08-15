They’re ready for their close-ups, Mr. DeMille.
The cast members of the upcoming play “Hands of Light” are no strangers to theater. But the new kind of hybrid play/film that has emerged from social-distanced necessity is putting their acting skills to the test.
“We’re doing it all on Zoom,” explained Sabra Jones, founder of The Mirror Ltd. and its Vermont chapter, Greensboro Arts Alliance and Residency. But it’s a little different than the live Brady Bunch-style windows we all know now on Zoom. GAAR is recording the Zoom rehearsals and editing them together for a smoother playback.
“It’s like making a movie,” Jones said.
“Everybody wants a close-up,” producer Eve Pomerance added. “The famous line from ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ that’s so true, every actor wants that. So this is a nice medium because it doesn’t matter how big your part is, you’ll get your 15 minutes of fame. And with Zoom the actors make the most of their moments, so it’s potent emotionally.”
GAAR will stream its 2020 season of plays beginning Aug. 20 with “Hands of Light,” a modern King Midas story. Written by Bernard Pomerance, an American playwright and poet best known for his play “The Elephant Man,” all proceeds will go to Aware Charity to fight domestic violence against women.
“My father wrote this play 20 years after writing ‘Elephant Man,’” Pomerance, the playwright’s daughter and GAAR producer, said. “It was written during the 2008 crash. “Hands of Light” is his thesis about what happens when gold and financial gain are put ahead of human lives and Mother Nature.”
“It’s very timely play,” Jones said.
But the process of staging it virtually came with its challenges — to not have it look like a Zoom conference call, and to coordinate schedules with the actors, who are spread out from both coasts of the United States to London.
“It’s challenging to schedule rehearsal because there’s an 8 hour (time) difference,” Jones said. “But we’ve been working together for 15 years, most of us, and I have every confidence that we can do it well under the difficult situation.”
“The reason it’s being recorded like a movie is that Zoom is live, and editing it makes it cleaner,” said director Jonathan Mossek, husband and partner of Pomerance at Major Motion Pictures, their production company. “And it gives it music and other effects that help stimulate emotions and drama that you don’t necessarily get from the Zoom reading by itself.”
“It’s very easy to go amateur on this,” Mossek said. “The actors can’t use their bodies, they’re limited to their face and voice, so it’s much harder. Actors are worried about that.”
“I have tried to cast actors who have knowledge of stage and screen, so that they can maximize the Zoom performance,” Pomerance said. “Some of the actors have the right equipment and it is something worth investing in — it’s not very expensive and it will make a huge difference for self-tapes and Zooms.”
“COVID is changing our lives, but it’s also teaching people how to become more technologically aware, because that’s the only door you have now,” Mossek added.
On the plus side, technology brings with it a much more reachable audience. A reading Pomerance produced in May had 13,000 views — significantly more than a typical in-person opening of about 100. Norma Desmond would be pleased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.