Edelstein
Steve Light and Kathy Munson, pictured at their Plainfield home, have been making music, as well as inspiring in central Vermont for nearly 50 years. They will soon move to Minneapolis to be closer to family.

 Photo by Art Edelstein/

Steve Light and Kathy Munson, two mainstays in the Plainfield music community, performers with a variety of music groups, world, Renaissance and Medieval music specialists, are leaving Vermont in July to live closer to their family in Minneapolis.

When they depart, The Fyre and Lightning Consort, founded in 1974, will close its doors, as will the Nisht Geferlach Klezmer Band begun in 1981. The Gamelan Sulukala, for which the couple has been a leading force for many years, will continue under new directors.

