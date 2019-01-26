Mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine reprises her remarkable portrayal of opera’s ultimate seductress, Carmen, a triumph in her 2017 debut performances, with impassioned tenor Roberto Alagna as her lover, Don José.
The Metropolitan Opera presents “Live in HD” Bizet’s “Carmen” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury and the Paramount Theatre in Rutland. Run time is approximately 3 hours 21 minutes.
Opera Company of Middlebury alumnus Yonghoon Lee played Don José earlier in the show’s run. Omer Meir Wellber and Louis Langrée share conducting duties for Sir Richard Eyre’s powerful production, a Met favorite since its 2009 premiere.
Bizet’s masterpiece of the Gypsy seductress who lives by her own rules has had an impact far beyond the opera house. The opera’s melodic sweep is as irresistible as the title character herself is a force of nature who has become a defining female cultural figure. “Carmen” was a scandal at its premiere but soon after became a triumphal success and has remained one of the most frequently staged operas in the world.
In Middlebury, Jim Pugh will give a pre-show talk in the Byers Studio at 12:15 p.m. Refreshments provided, courtesy of the Opera Company of Middlebury.
Middlebury tickets are $24, $10 for students, plus fees; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org. Rutland tickets are $23, $10 for students; call 802-775-0903, or go online to www.paramountvt.org.
