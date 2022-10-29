Vermont’s unique Arioso Chamber Ensemble, after its COVID hiatus, returns with a world premiere by Saxtons River composer Carol Wood. Also on the program are Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata, Two Brahms Songs, Op. 91, and “Mirabeau Bridge,” also by Wood.

Alto Linda Radtke, violist Elizabeth Reid and pianist Alison Bruce Cerutti will perform their new program, “Blessings, Curses and a Charm”: at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at Richmond Free Library; 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Christ Church Episcopal in Montpelier; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Main Street Arts in Saxtons River.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

