Two artists who blur the boundaries of musical genres bring their singular sounds to the Burlington area: Standout trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah — a highlight of the 2018 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival — returns to play ArtsRiot Monday, while genre-blurring keyboard wiz Marco Benevento visits Higher Ground Oct. 19.
Christian Scott aTunde AdjuahA highlight of the 2018 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, performing two sets at the intimate FlynnSpace, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah returns to Burlington in support of a new album, “Ancestral Recall,” released in March.
At 36, Adjuah is one of the hottest names in jazz and “can be considered something of a forebear to jazz’s current pop moment,” said Rolling Stone, “when charismatic, socially conscious players like Kamasi Washington perform at packed rock clubs.”
The firebrand trumpeter and electrifying performer brings his self-described “Stretch Music” — “a proud hybrid of styles and approaches, with a strong underlay of groove,” as NPR called it — to the intimate ArtsRiot Monday, where he’ll perform with his topnotch band.
“In its inception, ‘Ancestral Recall’ was built as a map to de-colonialize sound, to challenge previously held misconceptions about some cultures of music,” says Adjuah in press materials. “It is time we created a sound that dispels singular narratives of entire peoples and looks to finally represent the wealth of narratives found throughout the American experience.”
“Far more textured, and with a deeper rhythmic foundation than Adjuah’s previous offerings,” said Exclaim, “‘Ancestral Recall’ is a syncopated and immersive delight.”
“Mr. Scott is not a collegiate-sounding trumpet player, and he plays with as much deference to New Orleanian and continental African traditions as to bebop,” said The New York Times. “As a result, he plays fewer notes than most jazz trumpeters today, and his projection is more immediately majestic. He is following a path of his own, and so far, it’s still breaking new ground.”
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah performs at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 at ArtsRiot, Burlington. Tickets are $18 (all ages); call 802-540-0406, or go online to www.artsriot.com.
Marco BeneventoA frequent and ever-popular presence in the Burlington area, genre-blurring keyboard wiz Marco Benevento — CBS Radio called him “one of the most talented keys players of our time” — is known for his rousing live shows, where dancing is in abundance and his compelling compositions are taken to new heights.
The singular keyboardist, 42, headlines the Higher Ground Ballroom Oct. 19 in advance of a new album, “Let it Slide.” Released last month on the independent Royal Potato Family label — which he cofounded in 2009 — the album is Benevento’s first studio album since 2016’s “The Story of Fred Short.”
Produced by Leon Michel (The Arcs, Lee Fields), “Let it Slide” is easily Benevento’s most accessible set to date, serving up upbeat dance tunes and catchy pop melodies — which he calls “hot dance piano rock” — and deftly crafted compositions that shine on the strength of his magic instrumental touch and improvisational prowess.
The title track opener rides Benevento’s effervescent keyboard work and a deep groove to great effect, while “Say It’s All the Same” is a seriously infectious standout buoyed by a steady-rolling funk groove and breezy whistling. And “Send it On a Rocket” is an anthemic classic that serves as an album centerpiece.
Elsewhere, the dreamy “Solid Gold” delivers sultry and soulful psychedelia, while the instrumental “Humanz” — featuring guitarist Brad Barr of the Barr Brothers — fuses Ethiopian jazz and American funk with compelling results.
“Benevento has a knack for balancing memorable chorus hooks,” said the All Music Guide of the album, “with a tactile, deeply textured, and analog-brand of instrumentation.”
Marco Benevento and opener the Mattson 2 perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $17 advance, $20 day of show (all ages); call 877-987-6487, or go online towww.highergroundmusic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.