BRATTLEBORO – The new year brings new exhibits to the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC). “If she has a pulse she has a chance” and “Robert Perkins: Every Day” close on Monday. They will be replaced by “Open Call NXNE 2019: Paint,” BMAC’s annual juried exhibit, which opens Saturday, Jan. 12, with a brunch reception, free and open to all, at 11 a.m.
Three other exhibits — “Emily Mason: To Another Place,” “Orly Cogan: Don’t Call Me Princess,” and “Elizabeth Turk: Heaven, Earth, Home” — remain on view. BMAC will be open during regular hours while the new exhibits are being installed.
“Open Call NXNE 2019: Paint” is BMAC’s latest juried exhibit. Over 300 artists from New England and New York submitted work for consideration by juror Miles McEnery, of Miles McEnery Gallery in New York City. McEnery selected 13 artists for inclusion in the exhibit: Scot Borofsky, Ari Chaves, Jorge Costa, Vita Eruhimovitz, Samuel Fisch, Julia Jensen, Jenna Lash, Shona Macdonald, Douglas Navarra, Susan Osgood, Roger Patrick, Walker Roman, and Carleen Zimbalatti. Their work runs the gamut from pure abstraction to realism and employs a wide variety of types of paint, including acrylic, oil, ink, gouache and latex.
“The selection was guided by McEnery’s observations and thoughts on the originality, technical proficiency and depth of content of the works submitted,” says BMAC’s chief curator, Mara Williams. “Although the works chosen are diverse in execution and subject matter, they reveal three broad approaches to art making — the Subjective, the Objective, and the Social.”
Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs.
