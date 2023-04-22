Juno

The Juno Orchestra and founder and Music Director Zon Eastes take a bow at their debut in 2017 at the Brattleboro Music Center. A new funding grant is bringing back the professional ensemble with the promise of future seasons.

 Jim Lowe / Staff file photo

It long looked like Brattleboro’s Juno Orchestra, the southern Vermont professional chamber orchestra, was going to be a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, just after the close of the Juno Orchestra Project, an unexpected funder contacted founder and Music Director Zon Eastes to talk about extending Juno’s work. The result is the Juno Orchestra is the Brattleboro Music Center’s newest program, with plans to serve audiences for the foreseeable future.

