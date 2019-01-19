It’s not political or angry. Really mean stuff doesn’t work either.
Bob Marley’s light-hearted variety of comedy is what people respond to, but it took him a long time to get there.
“I’m dry, sarcastic, Irish Catholic. I talk about my family and living in New England,” Marley said by phone recently. “That’s kind of the wheelhouse I’m in. Mean stuff doesn’t work for me.”
Marley told a joke about his 94-year-old grandmother: His wife asked what they were going to get her for Christmas.
“I said I don’t know, probably not a calendar. That’s kind of as mean as I can get. And it’s not because I worry about what the audience thinks, it’s just honestly not in my nature,” he said.
Marley will bring his latest show to the Paramount Theatre in Rutland at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.
“I’m not a super highbrow type of comic,” he said. “So I can’t be up there talking about stupid things and then break into something political, because I just think you sound like a dummy. Put it this way, I’m smart enough to know what I’m not smart enough to know.”
That came out of testing material he came up with in his nonstop writing process, for which he has a couple different methods.
“One is to sit down and force myself to write,” Marley said. “Which is totally fine if you’re in the mood. The second is challenge myself: Pick anything, and I just did this on the plane, pick anything and write a joke about it.”
Marley’s wife and daughter love the TV show “This Is Us.”
“I don’t watch it,” he said, “and you can’t just not watch anything anymore. If you don’t watch something that everybody else agrees is really good you’re some kind of an as—. You’re just not a good person.”
Marley asks his daughter to fill him in.
“She goes, Dad, this is our thing. I said ‘That’s not fair, you can’t do that. You can’t be exclusive about a show that has the most inclusive name ever. It’s called ‘This Is Us,’ it’s not called ‘It’s Not Yours, Dad.’
“So anyway I just wrote that on the plane like an hour ago — because that happened the other day and I had it on my brain,” Marley said.
Now it has to go through a kind of new-joke boot camp. The next phase is testing it out on stage.
“The way I build it for stage is I start with the biggest punch line, which is: You can’t be exclusive about the show with the most inclusive name,” he said.
If Marley gets to that punch line and the audience laughs, the next time he sits down to write he’ll expand on it.
“But I know that that’s the ending and it doesn’t go in the middle,” Marley explained. “As the bit grows I’ll either back that part of it up or leave it at the end. You slowly build it a little at a time. It’s kind of like building a team; once you have a quarterback, then you start getting other pieces of the puzzle.”
And that’s what Marley is doing continuously. He changes his set every three or four months, so if you saw him at the Paramount last year, this year the whole show will be different.
“It’s hard, but it’s not hard if you know yourself,” Marley said. “I know my point of view, I know my voice, I know what works for me, I know what doesn’t.
“That’s what takes a long time to develop,” he added. “In the last eight to 10 years I (found my) voice and I know who I am and the audience really trusts me at this point. I’m finally there.”
