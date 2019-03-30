“Borderlands,” the final exhibit at the Green Mountain College Feick Arts Center, fills the clear space with work that is quite magical. Each of the three artists, who hail from southern Vermont and across the Vermont-Massachusetts border, brings a distinctive point of view.
Tim Secord has created transcendental images that animate the entire space.
The two largest drawings are over 6 feet square. In “Lily Pads,” using the basic means of paper, acrylic wash and pencil, he creates amazing overall patterns on six sheets of paper that join together to create a large drawing-painting. The lily pads seem to appear and disappear while floating on the surface amidst the subtle tones of green, orange and lavender.
In “Tilled Ground,” the monochromatic underpainting of acrylic is denser, so that the pencil buildup is more solid, especially in the trees. The lines of the tilled field move toward the vanishing point and open into a light-filled sky. This large image holds the center of the gallery, like a picture window letting in nature.
Also included are several botanical works, which Secord describes as “portraits.” By enlarging the subject matter of a goldenrod gall fly pod, and a skunk cabbage, we are invited into an intimate relationship with nature. “Mossy Nest,” a small masterpiece, is actually the most painterly of these pieces. The nest is almost three-dimensional because of the delicate, yet forceful buildup of layers of color. It is hard to believe, despite a lifetime as an artist, and as an instructor in art, that this is Secord’s first exhibit — at age 70!
Leslie Parke, who also uses pattern in her work, takes her painterly eye as a beginning point and creates fantastic effects through digital manipulation. “Fence with Bubbles,” primarily a study in black and white with blue undertones, has a rich interplay between vertical and horizontal lines, with a fluid layer of floating bubbles hovering over the surface.
“Wave” looks like the fringe of an old carpet that is freely riding on a horizon line. The shift of perception from carpet to wave is brilliant, unexpected and fascinating. There is an extreme detail of texture in the lower portion, which looks like cracked sand beach. Parke describes herself as a painter who also makes photographs, and who sees archival inkjet printers as a new painting medium. It is interesting to compare her work to that of Secord, who achieves his masterful results using the most basic drawing and painting practices.
By contrast, Alexandra Eckhardt works at a much smaller scale using various printmaking techniques. She attributes her technical knowledge to her father, master engraver John Black, with whom she worked for many years. She is clearly in love with her medium and delighted to demystify the processes by including many of the actual “tools of the trade” — a lithography stone, copper etching plate, various inks and engraving implements — all used for executing her work.
In “Apple Tree,” the gesture and reach of the tree’s branches seem to be dancing joyously, almost moving beyond the frame of the intaglio print. “Snow in Pine Woods” completely captures the peaceful, gentle spirit of winter woods. Despite the small scale of most of Eckhardt’s work, the scope is much larger, and the prints open us to a deeper appreciation of the nature of trees, which seem to be her favorite subject matter.
All these artists use nature as a point of departure, but relate to it in very different ways. The proportions of the Feick Art Center, a former carriage house, have a natural symmetry, which lends itself well as an exhibition space. The Feick has served as the main campus gallery since it was renovated in 2003 with donations by family and friends of former trustee William Feick.
The Feick has primarily drawn from the best regional artists in Vermont and New England and has featured exhibits of painting, sculpture, environmental found art, photography, and mixed media including international exhibits from Wales and Korea.
“Borderlands” will close April 3, and the remainder of the exhibition season will feature student exhibitions. The Feick has been a gem of an exhibition space and will be sorely missed when Green Mountain College closes in May.
