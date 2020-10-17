A couple of popular Boston-based bands settle into The Backyard at Nectar’s next weekend, when Organically Good Trio and Ripe play back-to-back nights at the relatively new outdoor venue.
Organically Good Trio, which performs on Friday, is a roots reggae-driven Hammond organ trio formed by keyboardist Paul Wolstencroft of renowned San Diego-based band Slightly Stoopid.
The group, which also includes members of such reggae-flavored bands as John Brown’s Body and Dub Apocalypse, also incorporates soul and boogaloo into its infectious mix.
Organically Good Trio is recording a new dub album, a follow-up to its excellent 2017 disc, “Monster Sound.”
Popular Boston-based dance-funk ensemble Ripe brings a stripped-down acoustic format to Burlington Saturday, Oct. 24 for two shows at The Backyard at Nectar’s.
Formed nearly 10 years ago at the esteemed Berklee College of Music, Ripe performs in support of its latest album, “Joy in the Wild Unknown,” released in 2018.
“We still have very fond memories of the first time we played Nectar’s, which we consider a really early moment in our story,” wrote singer Robbie Wulfsohn via email.
“To be able to play one of the first of these new acoustic shows at a place that’s already held firsts for us makes us really excited!”
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.