When you’ve recorded 24 albums and built a solid fan base and a name for yourself as a reliably strong performer, you can venture into previously unexplored territory and experiment. This is what Bow Thayer has done on his newly released CD, “A Better Version of the Truth.”
The eight tracks of this album explore a soundscape that is somewhat unfamiliar to those of us who have followed Thayer’s career. The music that emanates from this Stockbridge-based musician has always been influenced by rock, blues, folk, progressive rock and bluegrass styles.
On previous albums Thayer played it fairly straight, as in his 2013 release, “Eden,” which reminded this writer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Bob Dylan prior to 1990, the Grateful Dead, even the Eagles and Poco. There was also a hint of the country music outlaw sound of the 1970s when Waylon Jennings was at the mic.
This new album is based in experimental rock with little of the blues and acoustic styles he has previously relied on. It comes closest in sound and style to his 2017 recording, “The Music of Sun Ra,” with a band he dubbed “Choirs of Aether.” That was a project that explored the boundaries of traditional music and things undiscovered.
As Thayer said at the time, “I have always been very interested in improvisational music. It is essentially the way I learned music theory. That is, by playing with other musicians, intuitively by ear, and then later having what was created explained to me by more knowledgeable players and teachers.”
Thayer reflected in the summer of 2017, “Sun Ra was so forward-thinking and open that he was able to compose music that could be performed communally, allowing each musician to contribute their own creative expression. Some of his recordings may be too ‘out there’ for all to comprehend, but pure, unmitigated expression and joy was always the result. Although we have different backgrounds and instrumentation, and I lack his unparalleled sense of intergalactic tonal intervals, we share a prolific desire to make weird music.”
On “A Better Vision,” three of the tracks, “The Great Expanse,” “Slowlow,” and “Purple Tree Frogs (Are Trying to Kill Me)” are instrumentals. “The Great Expanse” reminds me of the Byrds in their “Eight Miles High” period. Alternately there are hints of the Beatles’ “Magical Mystery Tour” in this track.
The title track is also primarily instrumental, as are “Looney Brook Road” and “The Rita Effect.” The one track that reflects Thayer’s previous work is the country rocker, “The Drain.”
Throughout the album Thayer and his bandmates — Jeff Berlin on drums, Alex Abraham on bass, Justin Guip on organ and J.D. Tolstoi on keyboards — fill in the spaces that Thayer’s guitars and bojotar, an electric banjo/electric guitar hybrid, leave open.
The result is swirling passages of notes, odd stylistic changes from rock to jazz for instance, and a general sense that the music being played here is not demanding a specific audience to hear it.
It takes a supremely confident musician to offer up material that is pushing the boundaries and heading in directions that require faith and a sense of musical exploration beyond what one normally hears from this talented musician.
Beyond the exploratory nature of the songs, Thayer faced two real-life issues in the making of this album. The songs began to take life in 2015, even before the release of his 10th studio album, “Sundowser.” Just two sessions into the demo recordings, drummer Jeff Berlin suffered several strokes that left him unable to continue. Thayer was forced to shelve the tracks until Berlin re-learned how to play, although after revisiting the demo tracks a couple of years later, Thayer decided to use most of the demos for the final album.
If that wasn’t enough to set any musician and band leader back to square one, tragedy struck again when Alex Abraham, the bass player and a protégé of Thayer, killed himself at the end of March 2018. Thayer and his wife were devastated. Abraham’s bass tracks for the project had been recorded and were used on the album.
Diehard fans of Bow Thayer will find “A Better Version of the Truth” an enigmatic work. Is this a one-off venture into experimental rock music or the new direction he follows? For those unfamiliar with Thayer, but fans of experimentation, this album should be high on the list of music you want to purchase.
