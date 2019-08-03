Brandon-New York composer Eve Beglarian takes collaborations to an extreme with her ever-changing “From the Same Melancholy Fate.”
“That’s a really fun piece to do because every time a different player takes it on, it develops its own trajectory and its own life,” she said recently by phone.
“Rather than being a notated piece, what I did was that I made a prerecorded ‘collage’ (tape) that I give to the player,” she said. “And every time the performer plays the piece, they record their live performance and then, the tape part for the next performance is the recording from the previous performance.”
“From the Same Melancholy Fate” will be on the program when Scrag Mountain Music presents “Composer/Performer Portrait” Thursday at Shelburne’s Bread & Butter Farm, Friday at the Green Mountain Girls Farm in Northfield, Aug. 10 at Phantom Theater in Warren, and Aug. 11 at Plainfield Town Hall Opera House.
In addition to Beglarian (vocals and electronics), the program will feature composers Jessica Meyer (viola and electronics) and Evan Premo (double bass), who will be joined by soprano Mary Bonhag, Scrag’s co-artistic director.
“For me, composing and performing have always gone hand in hand,” Premo, Scrag’s other co-artistic director, said. “This has also been the case for many composer-performers throughout history — Bach and Mozart are great examples. When a composer performs their own work we get to experience that work in its most true and honest form.”
The program showcases how three contemporary composers use the tools available to them — poetry and prose, history, current events, technology, electronics and more — to shape their music. In Beglarian’s “From the Same Melancholy Fate,” the process began with a poem by Vermont poet Louise Gluck.
“I recorded it and did this process of playing it in the space recording that, playing it in the space again, recording that,” Beglarian said.
She learned the technique from Alvin Lucier’s 1969 “I am sitting in a room,” considered a milestone in Minimal tape music. Since all rooms have characteristic resonance, the effect is that certain frequencies are emphasized as they resonate in the room, until eventually the words become unintelligible, replaced by the pure resonant harmonies and tones of the room itself, Wikipedia said of the technique.
“That was a spoken-word piece,” Beglarian said. “So I did that with the Louise Gluck poem, and that’s the original tape part. But the performer does that with their own music making.
“It means that the piece takes on the memory of all the previous performances that that performer has ever done of the piece,” Beglarian said, “and all the different places that they’re performed, and all the audience noises, birds, or whatever went on.”
In 10 years, Beglarian plans to write to all the performers who have been playing the piece and ask them to send their latest performance.
“They will be completely different, one from another, because everybody has taken this in such amazing different directions,” she said.
In these concerts, Premo, a fine bass player, will be the one responding.
“By the time of the fourth concert, there will be four layers of Evan’s improvisation,” Beglarian said. “Of course, Evan can play the bass — but he can do anything he wants.”
Beglarian’s original tape involves a bit more. Her reading the Gluck poem about a plant, its branches and the cost of individuality, is accompanied by her playing on a cuatro, a ukulele-like instrument that she found in her house.
The title of the work comes from an epitaph Beglarian found in a Louisiana all-white cemetery, “Negro from the same melancholy fate.” Her research found that it was for an unnamed slave whose master attempted to save from drowning. Both died and now are side by side.
“It’s both romantic and lovely — and horrifying,” she said.
The tape also included the composer’s meditations on that and also the late Houston artist Cleveland Turner, “The Flower Man.”
“He became a homeless alcoholic, nearly died, and recovered because he had a vision of a whirlwind of junk reaching all the way to heaven,” Beglarian said. “He made a promise to God that if he saved his life he would build the whirlwind. God did save his life and, because Houston has no zoning, he built the whirlwind on his front lawn. It became a destination.
“How they all fit together is a little hard to articulate in some orderly fashion — but they all fit together in some mysterious way that’s up to each performer to figure out how to express,” Beglarian said.
All this lasts some 6 minutes.
Despite parents who were professional musicians, her father a composer who became an arts administrator and a pianist-organist mother, Beglarian, born in Michigan growing up in Los Angeles, had no plans for a life in music.
“I learned to read music at the same time I learned to read words,” she said. “But, in fact, I went to college, expecting to do brain science. What I hadn’t realized is that music isn’t just part of the air you breathe — unless you actually do it as your work.”
It took Beglarian until October of her freshman year to realize she had made a mistake. But it was also too late for her to become a performer in the European virtuoso tradition.
“I started writing music as a way of getting inside music better, to learn how it’s put together,” Beglarian said. “And I absolutely fell in love — it’s what I wanted to do with my life. And there’s never any question since.”
